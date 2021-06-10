India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: India's ODI, T20I squad announced; Shikhar Dhawan named captain - know the squad

Shikhar Dhawan to lead the team

Senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side in the absence of captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma - who will be spending time in England to prepare for the five-Test series against England after the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

Even star batsman Shreyas Iyer - who is still recovering from injury after undergoing surgery - doesn't feature in the side. Else the Mumbaikar could have been given the responsibility of leading the national side in Kohli and Sharma's absence.

Hardik Pandya hasn't been given the responsibility to lead the side.

Youngsters get a chance

Young Turks like Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya have been rewarded for their fantastic show in the domestic circuit as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Manish Pandey are the other batsmen in the squad. While Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been included as the wicketkeeper in the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar named vice-captain

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar - who was not picked up in the Test side for the tour of England - has been named the vice-captain of this side and will be leading the pace attack along with Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Sakariya.

The selectors have once again shown faith in the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Spinners Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy have also been included in the side.

Uncapped players Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh have been included in the side as net bowlers.

Complete squad

Here is India's complete ODI and T20I squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.