India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: India's ODI, T20I squad announced; Shikhar Dhawan named captain - know the squad

By

Mumbai, June 10: The second-string Indian cricket team for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka has been announced on Thursday (June 10). The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked up a 21-man Indian squad for the three-match ODI series and as many T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled in the month of July.

All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. As expected, several youngsters and uncapped players have been included in this squad and they will also be accompanied by five net bowlers.

The ODI series will begin on July 13 and end on July 18. The T20I series will start on July 21 and conclude on July 25. This is going to be the first instance when two different India squads will be playing.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead the team

Senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side in the absence of captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma - who will be spending time in England to prepare for the five-Test series against England after the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

Even star batsman Shreyas Iyer - who is still recovering from injury after undergoing surgery - doesn't feature in the side. Else the Mumbaikar could have been given the responsibility of leading the national side in Kohli and Sharma's absence.

Hardik Pandya hasn't been given the responsibility to lead the side.

Youngsters get a chance

Young Turks like Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya have been rewarded for their fantastic show in the domestic circuit as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Manish Pandey are the other batsmen in the squad. While Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been included as the wicketkeeper in the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar named vice-captain

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar - who was not picked up in the Test side for the tour of England - has been named the vice-captain of this side and will be leading the pace attack along with Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Sakariya.

The selectors have once again shown faith in the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Spinners Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy have also been included in the side.

Uncapped players Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh have been included in the side as net bowlers.

Complete squad

Here is India's complete ODI and T20I squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

Day 1 - Stumps: ENG 258/7 (90.0) vs NZL
Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 22:52 [IST]
