India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Krunal Pandya shares inspiring training video on Instagram from hotel

In the footage shared on Instagram, the all-rounder could be seen bowling in front of his building as well as inside his apartment to keep himself fit and motivated as the team. "You can train anywhere you put your mind to," Krunal captioned the video.

Team India will be playing three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in the island nation. With regular skipper Virat Kohli and the red ball side, currently touring England, Dhawan will have pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy.

The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour that has all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batsman Manish Pandey and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the senior lot.

Young guns like Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and rookie pacer Chetan Sakariya expectedly feature in the side that also has two wicket-keeper batsmen in the young Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

A day prior to the departure, during the virtual press conference, Dhawan had said that this was "a nice blend of experience and youth."

The Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5. They will also play intra-squad simulated games to get acclimatised with the pitch and weather conditions in Sri Lanka.