India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Nitish Rana feels ready for international cricket, awaits "that one call"

India, sans stars such Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be touring Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in July.

"It is there at the back of my mind that my name should come (in the squad) and I am prepared for that because I feel my name would come," Nitish told PTI in an interview when asked whether he is hoping for a call-up.

"If you pick and see my record for the last three years in white-ball - be it domestic or the IPL, I have performed well and I feel that I will get the reward for it today or tomorrow.

"And I feel I am ready for international cricket and I am waiting for that... like they say one call away...I am waiting for that call...," added the 27-year-old left-handed batsman, who also bowls off-break.

Rana has scored 2,266 runs from 38 first-class games, averaging over 40. India is set to travel to Sri Lanka for a T20 and ODI series and the team would comprise all white-ball specialists as the Test team would be playing in England at the same time.

Rana, who scored 201 runs from seven matches in the currently-suspended IPL also reflected on the season.

"To be very honest, from the last 3-4 years, it has been a pattern for me that I start the season well, in mid-season, I have 2-3 flop innings and then at the end of the season I play 1-2 innings well.

"So always, the total (runs) scored are in between 330-400," he said.

He said he does not really know how to react to the IPL's suspension at this point.

"We have got a break this season, so I am unable to understand whether I should be happy or sad. I should be unhappy because I have been reflecting on why my season goes this way as I am trying to be consistent for myself and my franchise.

"So having worked a lot, this was the correct time to see whether it worked for me or not...but right now I am looking at it in such a way that it is better that I have got a break and as a batter I can start afresh," he explained.

According to Rana, his hunger to score runs used to vanish after three-four matches and the coaches advised him to watch that aspect.

"I added many skills mentally in my game and normal life. I felt that in the last 2-3 years, I used to become very happy that I am performing well and it should continue, but the hunger to score runs used to finish.

"...my coaches said a hungry Nitish Rana should stay alive, it will make you consistent," he elaborated.

"It is not guaranteed that you will score runs in every match but the ratio improves."