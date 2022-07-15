India tour of West Indies 2022: Ravi Shastri features in FanCode's 'fan-first' proposition with Ashish Chanchl

In the just-launched campaign, FanCode highlights the pioneering fan-first features it will introduce to empower fans in customizing their match experience through a series of fun banter between legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri and one of India's pioneering digital content creators - Ashish Chanchlani.

Shastri was recently announced as the brand ambassador for FanCode where he mentioned, "I'm elated to join FanCode in this journey of democratizing sports for fans in India."

Chanchlani has now joined the bandwagon to promote the brand's first India tour on the platform and its fan-first proposition. The collaboration showcases Chanchlani's rise from a leading digital content creator to becoming a brand endorser of a mainstream digital sports brand.

Right from fans getting to choose their commentator from a wide list of experts calling the game; interactive overlays enhance the match-viewing experience by providing real-time stats; availing any match or player-related data while watching the game, without having to switch the screen; to choosing any replays or highlights on-demand; the campaign sees Chanchlani taking a dig at Shastri's digital-savviness by highlighting these features.

Talking about his collaboration with FanCode, Ashish Chanchlani said, "My entire career is a testament to the power of digital in India. FanCode as a homegrown brand is empowering sports fans by exploring the full potential of digital and resonates strongly with me. It's a pleasure to collaborate with the legend himself in the fun campaign, and look forward to supporting FanCode's digital transformation in sports broadcast."

Speaking about the first campaign, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, "The India tour of West Indies will change the way fans consume sports and will set a new benchmark for sports fan experiences. With this campaign, we want to introduce our fan-first proposition to a larger audience through a light-hearted narrative, and the unique pairing of Ravi Shastri and Ashish Chanchlani will help us in just that. Their reach and influence are phenomenal, and they both connect with fans across the spectrum in the country."

The India tour of the West Indies is scheduled from July 22 - August 7 to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is during India's Prime-Time, with ODIs starting at 7 pm & T20Is starting at 8 pm IST.

While FanCode is curating a digital-first live-streaming experience across the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) andwww.fancode.com, it has partnered with DD Sports to make the tour accessible to the TV viewing audience across the country.

Source: Media Release