India triumph in ICC World T20 turns 12: Where are the heroes now?

1. MS Dhoni (captain)

The long-haired Dhoni since then took over the captaincy in Test and ODI sides too from Anil Kumble a year later. He had a pretty good stint at the helm and later led India to success in the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2011. He retired from Test cricket in 2015 and is nearing his international swansong in ODIs and T20Is too.

2. Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir was India's top run-getter in the tournament and made a 75 in the final and he also played a significant role in India's World Cup win four years later. Since his retirement, Gambhir was active in politics through BJP and is currently an MP from East Delhi.

3. Virender Sehwag

Sehwag missed the final but made his presence felt with some cameos. Right now, Sehwag is donning the role of a TV pundit and columnist and retired as one of the finest opening batsmen of all time. He also runs the Sehwag School in Delhi.

4. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj set the world on fire when he hammered Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over at Durban and he was the player of the tournament when India won the 50-over World Cup four years later. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2019 after a stellar limited-over career.

5. Robin Uthappa

Uthappa was a prominent name among the youth brigade under Dhoni. But he gradually faded away from international scene but remained a force in IPL and domestic cricket. Currently, he leads Kerala in white ball cricket and dabbles his hand occasionally as a studio expert.

6. Irfan Pathan

Irfan was India's second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 10 wickets but injuries prevented him from having a longer career at international level. He is currently a coach/player for Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy team and also appears as an expert in pre-match shows on TV.

7. Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf played only the final thanks to an injury to Sehwag. Yusuf flickered around the international cricket for some time but he continues to play in IPL for various teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad but is nearing the last chapter.

8. Dinesh Karthik

Karthik made some fleeting appearances in the tournament and is continue to make sporadic appearances in international cricket too. He currently plays for KKR in IPL and was their captain last season. But he never managed to cement his place in India team in any format.

9. Ajit Agarkar

The World T20 2007 was one of the final assignments for Agarkar as India cricketer. Currently, he operates as a expert columnist and occasionally appears as studio expert in pre-match shows.

10. Harbhajan Singh

A mid-level senior then, Harbhajan went on to play for another five years or so at the top level before losing his place to R Ashwin. But not before becoming the second spinner from India to cross the 400-wicket mark in Test cricket. He still plays in the IPL, though not officially announced his retirement his India days are far over.

11. Rohit Sharma

Rohit was a new kid on the block then but showed enough glimpse with a fifty. Since then Rohit has developed into a fine limited-over batsman and India's deputy captain in those formats. He also made couple of double hundreds in ODIs and four hundreds in T20 cricket. He is now an integral part of India's white ball team.

12. S Sreesanth

He gave us some memorable moments and was also a part of the squad that won the 50-over WC in 2011. But his career hit a dead end once he was banned from cricket for his alleged involvement in spot fixing during the IPL 2013. Though the court recently lifted the ban on him, career as an active cricketer seems to be over. In the meantime, he contested in BJP ticket during Kerala legislative elections but failed. He also features regularly in reality shows and dance shows in TV and dabbles in movies too.

13. RP Singh

The left-arm pacer was India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament. But since then his international career did not bloom as it was expected. He retired early this year and is an occasional commentator during matches.

14. Joginder Sharma

The man who rose to fame with that final over against Pakistan never really advanced from that point. He made a few more appearances for India before getting confined to domestic cricket and Joginder retired from cricket recently.