Cricket
India under Virat Kohli can dominate world cricket: Anil Kumble

By
India under Virat Kohli can dominate world cricket, says Anil Kumble
India under Virat Kohli can dominate world cricket, says Anil Kumble

Bengaluru, October 25: Anil Kumble said the Indian team under Virat Kohli can dominate world cricket for a while now and the current outfit has the skill to win series away from home on a consistent basis.

India had beaten Australia in an away series for the first time in their history under Kohli and then notched up a series win over West Indies at their home a couple of months earlier. More recently, India dominated South Africa at home in an emphatic manner. All these results have convinced Kumble, former Indian captain and coach, that the team can be the world beaters.

1. Kumble on away series domination

1. Kumble on away series domination

"Yes, I believe so and even three years ago when I was the coach, I did mention that this team certainly has everything in them to dominate world cricket and that is exactly what they have done and it is not just about the playing eleven, it is also about the bench strength," Kumble told CricketNext. "It is also the quality of bench strength that we are discussing here. Whoever comes in certainly performs... it really augurs well and that's why I believe that this Indian team is not just good enough to win matches at home but also abroad dominating every series outside of India."

2. Kumble lauds pace bowlers

2. Kumble lauds pace bowlers

"It is the attitude of these bowlers. It is the fitness levels of these bowlers and also don't forget that the batsmen put up the runs on the board and that certainly helps the bowlers and the intent that these bowlers have showed irrespective of what the pitch is. I don't think you need to look at the pitch and then start preparing for a game. I think that's exactly what this team has done over the years, they have changed their attitude and not really bothered about what kind of surface you are bowling on or what kind of opposition you are bowling against."

3. Kumble elated for Rohit Sharma

3. Kumble elated for Rohit Sharma

"You need technique to survive as an opening batsman but that's only a very small portion. What you require is the ability to go out there and perform. The attitude that you want to show...that's what you saw in Rohit Sharma, irrespective of the pitch, irrespective of his position, irrespective of the pressure that he was in -- his attitude to perform, his attitude to score runs, his positive frame of mind I think all of that came together and we saw that in the first Test and then in this last one (at Ranchi) where he scored a double hundred.

"Once he gets a hundred, we know what kind of destructive batsman he is, we have seen that in the shorter format. You know the amount of time that was lost due to bad light and rain was insignificant because Rohit got his runs so quickly and that puts additional pressure on the opposition. It is just not about the quality of runs that you score, but the time that you take as well."

4. Kumble surprised at South Africa performance

4. Kumble surprised at South Africa performance

"If you look at the South Africans and their team of the past and you compare those names and these cricketers, it is definitely disappointing to see the quality of the cricket that you saw. Faf Du Plessis was the only seasoned performer for South Africa and he was batting at number five and by that time most of the damage was done."

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019

