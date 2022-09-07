India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

More likely that, it will be their final match of the Asia Cup 2022 and India would not be wanting to limp out.

Here is then the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the India vs Afghanistan match in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4.

1 Squads India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan (Deepak Chahar). Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran (vice-captain), Afsar Zazai (wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. 2 Playing 11 India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Afghanistan: 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 3 Ibrahim Zadran, 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Samiullah Shinwari, 9 Naveen-ul-Haq, 10 Mujeeb ur Rahman, 11 Fazal Haq Farooqi. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ibrahim Zadran, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Fazal Haq Farooqi, 11 Naveen-ul-Haq. Fantasy tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 4 Match prediction Despite their struggles against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India will be favourite to win this match, especially considering the fact that their final berth hopes hinge upon this match, if that indeed is the case. If not, India will be eager to bow out of the tournament on a high.