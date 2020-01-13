India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya trains with Indian team, bowls at nets

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, TV timing info | Key battles that can make an impact on ODI series

Pandya was pulled out of the India A squad touring New Zealand at the last minute as he is yet recover fully from back surgery.

Hardik was first seen doing target practice of hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Back training with the team ✌ Missed this amazing feeling 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S9m9f8p6nT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 13, 2020

Hardik had undergone a back surgery in London and since that has been undergoing rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of his trainer Rajnikanth in Mumbai.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli to Aaron Finch: Cricketers chase big records in ODI series

Meanwhile, despite Monday's (Jan 13) training being an optional practice, almost all members of the Indian team were seen at the training session. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who are in reckoning from the spot of the second opener batted in the nets.