Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya trains with Indian team, bowls at nets

By Pti
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya trains with Indian team, bowls at nets

Mumbai, Jan 13: All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, TV timing info | Key battles that can make an impact on ODI series

Pandya was pulled out of the India A squad touring New Zealand at the last minute as he is yet recover fully from back surgery.

Hardik was first seen doing target practice of hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Hardik had undergone a back surgery in London and since that has been undergoing rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of his trainer Rajnikanth in Mumbai.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli to Aaron Finch: Cricketers chase big records in ODI series

Meanwhile, despite Monday's (Jan 13) training being an optional practice, almost all members of the Indian team were seen at the training session. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who are in reckoning from the spot of the second opener batted in the nets.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue