India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Toil for bowlers as Finch, Warner get off to solid start in Sydney

Sydney, November 27: India mark their return to international cricket action against the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday (November 27).
While Virat Kohli's men will kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked, Aaron Finch-led Australia will be involved in their second international assignment after the COVID-enforced international break.
India will have to contend with the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma as it certainly leaves a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Kohli wouldn't have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour.
Australia, meanwhile, have a full strength side bar the absence of all-rounder Mitch Marsh. But have plenty of cover in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.
Here myKhel brings the live updates of India vs Australia, First ODI:
FOUR! Warner pulls Bumrah for his fourth boundary as the Southpaw closes in on his fifty.
Jadeja bowls a quick and quiet over as he concedes just four singles from his fourth. Australia - 107/0 in 21 overs.
After 20 overs, Warner (41) and Finch (53) take Australia to 103/0.
Bumrah returns to the attack and Finch survives another run out chance as Jadeja at mid on misses hitting the stumps.
100 up for Australia as Warner (40) and Finch (51) are off to a solid start for the hosts. Australia - 100/0 in 19 overs.
FIFTY up for Australia captain Aaron Finch from 69 balls.
12 runs come off Chahal's fouth over as Finch closes in on fifty. Australia - 96/0 in 18 overs.
SIX! The big hit seemed to be on the cards and Finch slogs Chahal over the long off boundary for the first maximum of the match. Australia - 92/0 in 17.2 overs.
Jadeja bowls yet another quiet over as he concedes just three runs from the over. Australia - 84/0 in 17 overs.
APPEAL for caught behind of Finch, but umpire seems unmoved so does Kohli as Rahul and Jadeja looked convinced.
Chahal, who came close to picking up the first wicket, concedes six runs from his third over. Australia - 81/0 in 16 overs.
CHANCE! Tough one as a diving Shikhar Dhawan, who was running back, is just meters away from the ball and Finch survives.
Three singles come from Jadeja's first over. Australia - 75/0 in 15 overs.
More spin now as Kohli brings Jadeja into the attack as India look to break Australia's solid stand of 72.
FOUR! Warner smashes Chahal towards the mid-wicket area for a boundary. Australia - 71/0 in 13.4 overs.
Eight runs come off Saini's fourth over as players take drinks break. Australia - 64/0 in 13 overs.
A tidy start from Chahal as he concedes just two singles from his first over. Australia - 56/0 in 12 overs.
Time for spin as Kohli brings leggie Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack.
Saini concedes just three singles from his third over. Australia - 54/0 in 11 overs.
Before the match, India joined Australia in the Barefoot Circle ceremony.
#TeamIndia took part in the Barefoot Circle ceremony pledging their support against racism and joined Australia in acknowledging traditional owners of the land. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xk52ZXnERk— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
Shami bowls yet another tight over as he concedes just two singles from his fourth over. Australia - 51/0 in 10 overs.
FIFTY up for Australia in the tenth over. Warner 19* and Finch 28* are at the crease for the hosts.
Shami returns to replace Burmah from the other end now.
Two boundaries come off Saini's second over as Australia end the ninth over at 49/0.
FOUR! Warner pulls Saini for the second boundary in the over. Australia - 49/0 in 8.4 overs.
FOUR! After a quiet over from Bumrah, Finch drives Saini for a boundary. Australia - 45/0 in 8.2 overs.
Burmah is retained at the other end as he bowls his fourth over.
Jadeja with an excellent stop at backward point as Saini ends his first over, conceding 5 runs. Australia - 37/0 in 7 overs.
FOUR! Finch welcomes Saini into the attack with a boundary as he cuts a short pitch delivery by his RCB teammate. Australia - 36/0 in 6.1 overs.
Kohli brings in Navdeep Saini to replace Shami as India look to break the Australian opening partnership.
Bumrah concedes five runs from his third over. Will Kohli think about a change now? Australia - 32/0 in 6 overs.
Milestone alert! Finch completes 5000 runs in ODIs for Australia.
FOUR! Finch pulls Bumrah to score his second boundary of the match.
1,2,3,3,1,0 - A lot of running from Warner and Finch in the fifth over bowled by Shami. Australia - 27/0 in 5 overs.
PHEW! Warner's dive helps him avoid being run out as Bumrah ends his second over, conceding 9 runs. Australia - 17/0 in 4 overs.
FOUR! Finch gets lucky as his lofted drive just evades Mayank in extra cover.
Shami once again concedes just a single from his over. Australia - 8/0 in 3 overs.
Shami continues from the other end. While Warner has found his touch, Finch still finding it hard to get the scoreboard ticking.
FOUR! Warner ends Bumrah's first over with the first boundary of the match. Australia - 7/0 in 2 overs.
As expected Jasprit Bumrah shares the new ball with Shami.
Shami starts well as he concedes just a single from the first over of the Tour Down Under. Australia - 1/0 in 1 over.
Aaron Finch and David Warner open the innings for Australia, while Mohammed Shami takes the new ball for India.
The two teams, sporting black armbands to hounour Dean Jones, are out for the national anthems.
#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to pay their tributes to Dean Jones and in memory of Phillip Hughes, who passed away on this day six years ago.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0O8wJT5VIq— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
India have five bowling options with all-rounder Hardik Pandya expected to play only as a batsman.
And here is how Australia line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Here is the confirmed XI for India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
As for team news, India have left out Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson from the playing XI. So, Mayank Agarwal will open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan for the visitors.
Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bat first against India.
Update: Australia have won the toss in the first ODI and have opted to bat first. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YbYFN34zMu— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
Pitch Report: Brendon Julian and Mark Waugh say there is a good covering of grass, but due to the lack of shine on the wicket, it won't be that quick. They also feel if the team bats first, they will need to score high as it's difficult to defend.
India will sport a retro jersey in the series.
That special feel of wearing this special jersey #TeamIndia #TrustInDreams pic.twitter.com/XWD3JAjHHy— Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) November 25, 2020
With Rohit Sharma not part of the tour, the talk about 'who will open with Shikhar Dhawan?' has been on the fans' mind. Mayank Agarwal may be the guy who gets the spot ahead of Shubman Gill. All will be known at the toss, which is just minutes away now.
In the head-to-head stats, Australia have won 78 of 140 matches. But India have won three in the last five encounters between the two nations.
India vs Australia: Team India's best ODI batting and bowling stats, most centuries, biggest wins, other records #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/YPSrim3C4Y— myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) November 27, 2020
The Indian team are all set for their journey to the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Good morning! WE ARE BACK! Let's do this #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wTy517Gcfy— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
The match in Sydney will also see fans in stadiums after covid-19 had forced to closed door games when international cricket resumed in July. And they are surely pumped to see the Men in Blue in action.
All quiet outside the @scg... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wn7pHq0tgh— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 27, 2020
After nearly eight weeks in the IPL bio-bubble and T20 action, it's time for 50 overs cricket and India will be playing their first international match after the covid-19 enforced break back in March.
Just hours ahead of the ODI series opener, there was one addition to the Indian squad for the 50-overs series in the form of T Natarajan.
NEWS - T Natarajan added to India’s ODI squad— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2020
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added T Natarajan to India’s squad for three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday.
Updates on Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma's fitness here - https://t.co/GIX8jgnHvI pic.twitter.com/VuDlKIpRcL
Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of India vs Australia, First ODI, which is scheduled to start at 9.10 AM IST.
