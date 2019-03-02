India Vs Australia, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Kuldeep-Dhoni pair removes Handscomb; visitors four down

Hyderabad, March 2: A win would be on the minds of both the sides as India and Australia lock horns in the opening match of the five-ODI series here on Saturday (March 2).
Aaron Finch-led Australian side must be upbeat with the T20I series win while Virat Kohli and his men would be looking to get to winning ways in the 50-over format.
Their bowling was a concern in the T20Is for India, hence captain Kohli must be aiming to field a dominant bowling attack against the Aussies. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah would bring the much-needed experience into the pace department.
The spinners would also be hoping for an improved show against the likes of D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, and Peter Handscomb. Since this is the final ODI series ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, Team India would be looking to fine tune in every department.
Australians, on the other hand, are still looking to find some more options in the run-up to the World Cup.
Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI:
Four! Misfielding from Jasprit Bumrah at third man gives Alex Carey a boundary and with that came 50-partnership between him and Coulter-Nile. This is the second fifty-plus stand for Australia in this innings. Australia -225/6 after 49 overs.
0,0,0,0,1,0! Just a single from the ninth over bowled by Bumrah. Australia are 217/6 after 48 overs.
1,1,2,1,2,4! 13 runs came from that over bowled by Shami. Australia 218/6 after 47 overs. Partnership between Alex Carey and N Coulter-Nile is worth 43.
0,1,1,0,1,1! Another tidy over in the death by Shami as he concedes just 4 from it. Australia are 196/6 after 45 overs.
Australia are 192/6 after 44 overs. Kuldeep Yadav finishes his quota of 10 overs with 46 for 2.
Top bowling performance by India. Their recent success has been built around taking wickets in the middle overs. 5 wickets in that phase today.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2019
Australia are 173/6 after 40 overs.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami cleans up dangerous Glenn Maxwell for 40. It was a beauty from the pacer as he gets his second wicket of the match. Captain Kohli's decision to persist with his pacers has paid off as dangerous Maxwell is back into the pavilion. Australia - 173/6 in 39.5 overs.
Out! Huge wicket for Mohammed Shami. Glenn Maxwell bowled for 40 in the 39th over.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 2, 2019
Just Alex Carey and the bowlers from here. 6-173
Australia are 172/5 after 39 overs. Ravindra Jadeja ends his quota of 10 overs economically. His figures - 10-0-33-0.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami castles Ashton Turner for 21 as the debutant attempts to pull the bowler and paid the price. Australia are 169/4 in 37.4 overs. Good captaincy from Kohli as he's rotating his bowlers brilliantly.
After 35 overs, Australia are 155/4. Maxwell - 34*, Turner 11* are looking to extend this partnership and it's time for drinks.
150 comes up for Australia in the 34th over. They must be eyeing another 140-150 runs in the next 15 overs.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav deceives Peter Handscomb (19) with his spin as the batsman misses it completely and MS Dhoni stumps him at ease. Australia - 133/4 in 30 overs.
Out! Spin to win for India! Kuldeep floats one up, draws Handscomb forward, and rips it back between bat and pad. Dhoni does the rest, stumping him with ease— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 2, 2019
10 runs came from the sixth over bowled by Bumrah. Australia are 128/3 after 29 overs. The partnership between Maxwell and Handscomb is worth 31 off 31.
Edged and four! Maxwell gets a leading edge off Bumrah and the ball races towards the fence between Rohit at slip and Dhoni.
100 comes up for Australia in the 25th over. Australia - 101/3 after 25 overs. Maxwell and Handscomb - who saw visitors home in the second T20I - are out into the middle.
Wicket! Usman Khawaja is removed by Kuldeep Yadav for 50. Vijay Shankar takes a brilliant running catch in the deep to get rid of the opener. Australia 97/3 after 23.5 overs.
Fifty! Usman Khawaja brings up his sixth ODI half-century. This one came off just 74 balls.
WICKET! Marcus Stoinis (37) gives a simple catch to Kohli and the 87-run partnership has been broken by a man with golden arm Kedar Jadhav. Australia 87/2 after 201. overs.
It has been a different game for India ever since Bumrah and Shami were taken off. Australia are 83/1 after 19 overs.
Very different game once Bumrah and Shami had bowled their first spell. Pressure gone with Vijay Shankar and Jadhav bowling. Seems today 10 might be too many for them.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2019
After 15 overs, Australia are 71/1. Khawaja - 39* & Stoinis 28*.
0,4,0,4,1,1! 10 runs conceded by Vijay Shankar and Australia reach 59/1 after 13 overs. Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack by captain Kohli.
Let’s get our wicket-taker in action. Kedar Jadhav. Get a wicket. ☺️🤞 #IndvAus— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2019
4 runs came from the second over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Australia are 49/1 after 12 overs. The partnership between Stoinis and Khawaja has revived Australia after dismissal of their captain Finch for duck.
Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced in the 9th over and Khawaja charges down the ground to clear the chinaman for a maximum.
8 runs came from that over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Khawaja and Stoinis are trying to hang into the middle and let the pacers finish their first spell. Australia - 23/1 after 8 overs.
1st ODI: Just 1 run conceded by Shami from his fourth over. Australia are 15/1 after 7 overs. It has been a very slow start from the visitors.
Another maiden over from Shami. He's looking in sublime touch today. Australia - 13/1 after 5 overs.
After 4 overs, Australia are 13/1. Marcus Stoinis and Usman Khawaja are looking to construct a partnership into the middle after Finch's early dismissal.
Lucky! A little bit of mix up into the middle could have cost Usman Khawaja badly but Kohli's throw wasn't directed at the correct end. Australia - 3/1 after 2 overs.
WICKET! In-form Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of Aaron Finch for DUCK in his first over. It was a beautiful out-swinger which got a thick-edge from Finch and MS Dhoni takes a simple catch behind the stumps. Australia 0/1 in 1.3 overs.
Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden over. Australia 0/0.
Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja are opening the batting for Australia. Mohammed Shami starts with the new ball. Here we go!
National Anthems are done and the teams are arriving into the middle.
Ashton Tucker makes his ODI debut, gets his Australia cap from legendary Matthew Hayden.
The great Matthew Hayden presents debutant Ashton Turner with his maiden ODI cap #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/T3i7CEPZJT— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 2, 2019
Fresh lease of life for Jadeja!
Very very interesting XI...as we run down to last 5 before @cricketworldcup. This is the glimpse of first choice batters, maybe a Hardik in there in place of Shankar now but Jadeja ahead of Chahal means fresh lease for the old warhorse! No Pant. No Rahul. https://t.co/smjjXLeEn4— G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) March 2, 2019
Australia's Playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.
India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
So India want to look closely at Jadeja and Vijay Shankar. Will be interesting to see where Vijay Shankar bats. If at no 7, it means his bowling will be tested more. No Pant also indicates he is lower down the pecking order.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2019
Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first. This surface is going to be hard and it will be good to bat on. We want to continue what we were doing in New Zealand. We are pretty balanced. We are giving Chahal a break today. We would rotate our wrist spinners. Our top-order is same.
Aaron Finch: We will bat first. It looks like a dry wicket. Hopefully, we can post a big score. We want to keep improving all the time. We have made good ground in ODIs in the last 4-5 months. We have made very good progress. Alex Carey comes in our team, Jhye Richardson misses out.
Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in the 1st ODI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ckaIX91MAO— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2019
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 1st ODI between India and Australia. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first in Hyderabad. Finch is playing his 100th ODI.
