India Vs Australia, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Kuldeep-Dhoni pair removes Handscomb; visitors four down

Hyderabad, March 2: A win would be on the minds of both the sides as India and Australia lock horns in the opening match of the five-ODI series here on Saturday (March 2).

Aaron Finch-led Australian side must be upbeat with the T20I series win while Virat Kohli and his men would be looking to get to winning ways in the 50-over format.

Their bowling was a concern in the T20Is for India, hence captain Kohli must be aiming to field a dominant bowling attack against the Aussies. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah would bring the much-needed experience into the pace department.

The spinners would also be hoping for an improved show against the likes of D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, and Peter Handscomb. Since this is the final ODI series ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, Team India would be looking to fine tune in every department.

Australians, on the other hand, are still looking to find some more options in the run-up to the World Cup.

Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI: