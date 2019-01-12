India Vs Australia, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Marsh, Khawaja look to revive hosts as openers depart

Sydney, Jan 12: Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will now aim to end their successful tour of Australia on a winning note as they take on hosts in the first ODI here on Saturday (January 12).
After winning a Test series for the first time ever in Australia, the Men In Blue must be upbeat with their performance. With the ICC Cricket World Cup a few months away, the Indian cricket team would be focussing on preparing for the tournament and will treat every game as a warm-up. The visitors would be hoping their white-ball specialists, who were out of the action for nearly two months, would aim to start 2019 on a positive note.
For Australia, it's all about redemption. After having probably one of the worst years in recent times, the hosts will look to bounce back in time before they start their World Cup defence.
On the other hand, India have been on a roll, after winning the Asia Cup and the home series against West Indies, they did what once was thought impossible in Australia in the Test series format.
Although the format is different, the team will look to bounce off this momentum and finish the tour on a high.
Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI:
The Rayudu experiment isn't working for India. Are the visitors already facing a problem to get those 5-6 overs from a part-timer like Kedar Jadhav?
No, this experiment with Rayudu, the bowler, isn't working?— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2019
100 comes up for Australia. The partnership between Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja is worth 63.
Ambati Rayudu is bowling as the sixth bowler.
After 20 overs, Australia are 95/2. Marsh - 25*, Khawaja - 34* are looking in sublime touch. 54-run partnership between these two.
Australia are 72/2 after 16 overs. Khawaja and Marsh are looking in sublime touch after a cautious start.
Shami walks off the field due to some trouble in his neck. Will it be a concern for India?
Cause for concern for India? Mohammed Shami has left the field with the physio— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 12, 2019
Australia are 56/2 after 13 overs. Hosts' seasoned campaigners Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja are into the middle and they are looking to cement a partnership and take their team to a good total.
WICKET!!! Kuldeep strikes!! Dangerous looking Alex Carey tries to cut the chinaman but ended up edging it towards first slip and Rohit Sharma took a regulation catch. Australia - 41/2 after 9.5 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced in the 10th over.
Australia 35/1 after 8 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled 4 overs and conceded just 11 from it. He's been disciplined in the powerplay. Khaleel Ahmed (4-0-24-0) has been slightly rusty. Shami bowls the nineth over.
Australia 24/1 after 5 overs. Positive start for India as Bhuvneshwar gets an early wicket. Khaleel is still trying to get himself acclimatised as he has already bowled a couple of No balls.
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws the first blood for India as he cleans up Aaron Finch for 6 with an in-swinging delivery. Finch was dismissed in a similar fashion in the Tests and nothing changed for him, except the colour of the jersey. Australia 8/1. This is also 100th ODI wicket for Bhuvneshwar.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up his 100th ODI wicket in style.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
Khaleel Ahmed bowls the second over. The left-arm pacer delivers a No Ball on his third delivery of the innings. Australia get a Free Hit but Carey fails to connect with it. 6 runs conceded by Khaleel from his opening over. Australia - 8/0 after 2.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the first over for India and concedes just two runs from it. Aaron Finch and Alex Carey open innings for Australia. Some questions were asked in the first over itself by Bhuvneshwar. Aus - 2/0 after 1st over.
Karthik gets a spot in the Playing XI instead of Jadhav.
I must admit I am surprised India are playing Dinesh Karthik. Really rate him as a batsman in this format but thought Jadhav might give a few overs. This also means that the bowlers have been told there is nowhere to hide and they have to bowl 10 overs.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2019
National Anthems are done and two teams are back into the middle for the action. Aaron Finch and Alex Carey are opening the innings for Australia.
The pitch for 1st ODI!
Today's @scg pitch. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ViCnktqMeY— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
Peter Siddle makes an ODI comeback after 2010. Welcome back Siddle!
Most consecutive ODIs missed for Australia between two appearances:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 12, 2019
169 - Peter Siddle* (2010-19)
157 - Brad Hogg (1996-02)
149 - Nathan Hauritz (2003-09)
142 - Matthew Hayden (1994-00)
138 - Tim Paine (2011-18)#AusvIndia
Behrendorff gets his ODI cap from Glenn McGrath.
Congrats to @JDorff5, ODI cap No.227 for Australia! pic.twitter.com/K4Fd4VXvwO— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed.
The fact that India can't pick Pandya means they can't pick Chahal either because the balance of the team needs an all-rounder in Jadeja— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2019
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff.
All set 💪💪#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ApP7B8rnxq— BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2019
Aaron Finch: We are gonna bat first mate. I think the middle overs we have to get it right. We need to brush up there and improve. I think we need to keep wickets in the back end. Freshened up after playing BBL.
Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bat first.
