India Vs Australia, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Marsh, Khawaja look to revive hosts as openers depart

Sydney, Jan 12: Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will now aim to end their successful tour of Australia on a winning note as they take on hosts in the first ODI here on Saturday (January 12).

After winning a Test series for the first time ever in Australia, the Men In Blue must be upbeat with their performance. With the ICC Cricket World Cup a few months away, the Indian cricket team would be focussing on preparing for the tournament and will treat every game as a warm-up. The visitors would be hoping their white-ball specialists, who were out of the action for nearly two months, would aim to start 2019 on a positive note.

For Australia, it's all about redemption. After having probably one of the worst years in recent times, the hosts will look to bounce back in time before they start their World Cup defence.

1

43627

On the other hand, India have been on a roll, after winning the Asia Cup and the home series against West Indies, they did what once was thought impossible in Australia in the Test series format.

Although the format is different, the team will look to bounce off this momentum and finish the tour on a high.

Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI: