India vs Australia 1st ODI: Steve Smith, Aaron Finch make hundreds as Aussies make 374/6

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a good start as Warner and Finch made 156 runs for the opening wicket on a rather placid yet spongy pitch at the SCG. Run-making was expected to be a slow process in such a track but the in their elements Aussie batsmen moved on like a freight train.

Smith, whose golden run has now turned into a Netflix series of its own, cashed in on against his favourite opponents after a scratchy IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals, his words of finding his hands not being just a hyperbole.

Finch, who too had a lukewarm IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, transformed into a different batsman yellow and green of Australia. They put into through the wringer with a 108-run alliance for the second wicket in just over 12 overs that took Australia to 264 in 40 overs.

They were conventional but there was not much need to be innovative when the Indian bowlers kept on offering dollies, and the fielders kept on slipping the balls through.

Finch completed his 17th ODI hundred before getting out for Jasprit Bumrah and Smith soon joined the three-figure club with 61-ball hundred, his 10th in ODI cricket. He was castled by Mohammed Shami in the last over but the wicket came a tad late to make any real impact.

Warner made a crunchy fifty 69 off 76 balls and Maxwell, who went through horrors in the IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab, played one of those power-packed innings, 45 off 19 balls giving flesh to Australian innings.

Maxwell did not hit even one six in 14 IPL 2020 matches but here he carted three sixes in one innings. Australia surged, and India withered. Can they scale this mountain down?