Cricket
India vs Australia, 1st T20: Yuzvendra Chahal story: From non-starter to hero as concussion substitute

By
Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets to wreck Australia (Image: BCCI)

Canberra, December 4: Yuzvendra Chahal was not even in the playing 11 when the first T20I between India and Australia began on Friday (December 4) at the Manuka Oval. But as fate or rather rules would have it, Chahal came on to the field as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja to make a telling impact on the game.

Australia were chasing 162 for a victory but Chahal claimed the wickets of Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade, an effort that went a long way in gifting India an 11-run victory over the Aussies.

Chahal said he got to know that he would be playing the game some 15 minutes before the Australia innings. "I have played so many games so I was mentally fit. I got to know I was playing some 10-15 minutes before the start of the (Australia) innings.

"I was flighting the ball in the ODIs and I realised the mistake. I watched the way (Adam) Zampa bowled in the ODIs, and I tried to do the same, bowling wicket to wicket. It was a little harder to score in the first innings. But 150-160 is a good score on this wicket and I bowled according to my plans," Chahal told the host broadcaster.

India skipper Virat Kohli said there was no plan to get Chahal in the 11 for this match. "There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing and today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed a lot of character to squeeze the opponents after they had a great start. Chahal got us back into the game," said Kohli.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch said there was no other way for his side but to accept the observation of medical experts, who allowed a concussion substitute for Jadeja. "Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can't be challenging a medical expert's opinion," said Finch.

India won by 11 runs
Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
