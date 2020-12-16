India vs Australia, 1st Test: Australia’s lethal bowling attack will be challenging: Kohli

Ahead of the first match Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that overcoming the 'lethal’ Australian bowling attack is going to be a challenge for the visitors.

Speaking to Australia batsman Steve Smith ahead of the first Test, the Indian skipper said, “Last time when we were around it was a great series for us. I know you and David didn’t play but we played against this bowling attack which was as lethal as you’ve had in the last few years. Continuous to be the same,” Kohli told Smith in a video posted by BCCI.

In 2018 India had clinched the Test series 2-1 in the absence of explosive batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith. Kohli said if the visitors want to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy they will have to overcome multiple challenges. The skipper admitted that the presence of Smith and Warner will make it tougher for the Men in Blue.

“So that definitely going to be a challenge for us and we would like to overcome. We know what to expect from Starc, Pat, Josh and Lyon. So that’s a challenge for us and when you and Warner come back the team will be stronger, that will be another challenge. I think it’s great for world cricket and you guys have a stronger squad that allows us to test ourselves again,” added Kohli.

The first Test will be a Day/Night affair. Kohli and co will have their task cut out as Australia has the best record in day-night Tests and have not lost a single match played with the pink ball. Kohli will be playing only in the first match of the series as he will be heading home for the birth of his first child after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI. In Kohli’s absence, his Test deputy, Ajinkya Rahane will don the captain’s hat.

