India Vs Australia, 1st Test Weather Forecast: Cloudy skies but no rain on Day 1 of Pink Ball Test in Adelaide

The four-Test series marks the start of Test cricket for in the Australian Summer season. Cricket fans would be hoping for an exciting start to the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Tim Paine led sides.

With Cricket Australia giving its nod to allow fans in the stadium, there will be no dearth of support for both the teams on all match days.

However, fans are wary of the weather conditions in Adelaide and hope that rain and cloud do not play spoilsport. To allay the concerns of the cricket enthusiasts, the weather department has assured that there is no forecast of rain on all the five days of the day-night Test.

According to weather forecast website accuweather.com, Adelaide is expected to have temperatures ranging between 13 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius on the opening day's play. The sky is also expected to be cloudy on Thursday and get sunnier on the following days. This means that the entire Test match will be played without any interruptions due to the bad weather.

Opening batsmen for both teams will be in the spotlight in the contest. Already without the injured David Warner, Australia were seemingly set to hand an international debut to Will Pucovski until the 22-year-old was ruled out due to concussion.

Pucovski was struck by a bouncer while playing for Australia A in the first of two warm-up fixtures against India, forcing the hosts to think again over their options at the top of the order.

Indian, on the other hand, have announced their Playing XI on the eve of the series opener. Captain Kohli has shown faith in young Prithvi Shaw as the opening partner to Mayank Agarwal. Shaw has been preferred over in-form KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill. While senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha pipped young Rishabh Pant in the Playing XI.