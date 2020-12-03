India vs Australia 2020 1st T20: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, December 3: The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Friday (December 4). Australia stitched together a fine effort to bag the ODI series 2-1 with wins at Sydney and they will have lot of confidence behind them.

Though they have lost the series, India managed a consolation win in the third ODI at the same venue on Wednesday (December 2), and will be eager to build on that victory.

It could be said that India hold some edge in the shortest format as all of their stars had a good IPL 2020 for their respective teams in the UAE, and will be eager to transform that form into the international arena too.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, who also had an excellent one-day series, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal had really good IPL season.

However, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch etc had a rather colourless IPL 2020, but all of them roared back to form in the one-day series against India. So, this could be a roaring series.

Here's an essential guide to the first T20I between India and Australia such as TV time etc.

1. Date and Venue The first T20I between India and Australia will be played on Friday (December 4). The teams are currently at Canberra, the venue of third ODI, and the T20I match too will be held at the Manuka Oval. 2. Time of the match The first T20I will start from 1.40 PM IST. 3. Live telecast, streaming details The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the match via MyKhel Live Updates. 4. Playing 11 India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Washigton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Moahmmed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbot.