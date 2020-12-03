India vs Australia 2020 1st T20: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. Date and Venue
The first T20I between India and Australia will be played on Friday (December 4). The teams are currently at Canberra, the venue of third ODI, and the T20I match too will be held at the Manuka Oval.
2. Time of the match
The first T20I will start from 1.40 PM IST.
3. Live telecast, streaming details
The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the match via MyKhel Live Updates.
4. Playing 11
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Washigton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Moahmmed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbot.