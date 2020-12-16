India vs Australia 2020 1st Test: Date, India Time, Playing 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Adelaide, December 16: India is all set to take on Australia in the much-anticipated four-match Test series which begins with the day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday (December 17).

The Virat Kohli-led side will play their second pink-ball Test and first longest format game under lights in overseas conditions. The visitors played two tour matches against Australia A and acquired a reasonable knowledge of the conditions so far.

Apart from Kohli and KL Rahul, most of the players featured in both the three-day practice games with the second match seeing the visitors almost playing their full-strength squad under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane.

India will look to find an opening partner for Mayank Agarwal in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the first two games of the series. Prithvi Shaw failed to deliver with the bat at the top in both the tour matches, accumulating just 52 runs in the four innings. Shaw's dismal-run has opened up the doors for Rahul to join Agarwal in the opening.

Shubman Gill is another option. Another tough call for the management will be to choose between Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha for wicket-keeping duties. Pant has made a solid case after scoring an unbeaten century in the second practice game.

Australia too is struggling to find an opening combination in the absence of their first-choice players David Warner and Will Pucovski. The addition of Marcus Harris will surely give some relief to the Tim Paine-led side as he is likely to open the batting for the hosts along with Harris or lacklustre Joe Burns.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade can also bat up in the order if the team struggles to find a replacement for Warner and Pucovski. Steve Smith's back soreness added another misery to the injury-ridden Australian squad.

As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Smith trained for about 10 minutes on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval before leaving for the Australian dressing-room. Smith also did not turn up for batting practice at the nets.

Cricket Australia spokesperson later confirmed that the batsman would not be returning to training until Wednesday.

1. Date & Venue The first Test will be held at Adelaide from Thursday (December 17). This will be a day-night Test, the first of the sort between India and Australia. India have one Pink Ball Test before this against Bangladesh and the Aussies have played seven D/N Tests and both the teams are undefeated in this version. 2. TV guide - Where to watch The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks, and Live Streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the match through MyKhel. 3. Time Since the Adelaide Test is a day-night affair the match will start at 9.30 AM IST. 4. Possible 11 India (Playing 11): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns / Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.