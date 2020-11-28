India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. Date and venue
The match will be held on Sunday (November 29) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, venue of the first ODI in which Australia thumped India by 66 runs.
2. India timing
Tune in for the match at 9.10 AM IST
3. Where to watch - TV channel, Live streaming
The match will be live on Sony Sports Network channels in India along with DD. Live streaming will be on Sony LIV and you can also follow updates in the MyKhel.
4. Probable 11
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini (T Natarajan), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal (Kuldeep Yadav).
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis (Moises Henriques), Alex Carrey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.