India vs Australia 2020 2nd ODI: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, November 28: India and Australia will approach the second ODI at Sydney on Sunday (November 29) with different goals. India under Virat Kohli will have to win this match to stay alive in the one-day series to go to Canberra with a chance to win the rubber.

Australia under Aaron Finch made a bright beginning beating India by 66 runs and they would like to continue in the same vein and clinch the series 2-0.

India will be eyeing the fitness of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who had to leave the field after completing his quota of 10 overs. If he is not good to play, then India will have to fall back upon Kuldeep Yadav and there is a bit of injury concern on pacer Navdeep Saini too.

Saini had complained of back spasm ahead of the first ODI, but he bowled full 10 overs at Sydney. If he needs to sit out then India might try T Natarajan in place of him.

Australia too have an injury concern to ponder over in the form of Marcus Stoinis, who limped out of the field while bowling the 7th over of his spell. If he can't take the field on Sunday, then they have the option of getting Moises Henriques or Daniel Sams.

Here's an essential guide to 2nd India vs Australia ODI.

1. Date and venue The match will be held on Sunday (November 29) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, venue of the first ODI in which Australia thumped India by 66 runs. 2. India timing Tune in for the match at 9.10 AM IST 3. Where to watch - TV channel, Live streaming The match will be live on Sony Sports Network channels in India along with DD. Live streaming will be on Sony LIV and you can also follow updates in the MyKhel. 4. Probable 11 India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini (T Natarajan), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal (Kuldeep Yadav). Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis (Moises Henriques), Alex Carrey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.