India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Didn’t take chances today, felt good from ball one: Player-of-the-Match Steve Smith

The former Australian skipper scored a second consecutive century as the hosts put up a massive total of 379/4. Smith smashed a scintillating knock of 104 off 64. Following their win, Smith said that he was batting with more finesse now and it was paying off.

“I didn’t give any chances today and I felt good from ball one. I was able to get myself in and go hard. It was another great foundation set by Finch and Davey. It’s just summing up conditions and what’s in front of you. India have a good batting line-up so we needed big totals.

“Fortunately, it’s come off. I am batting with more finesse now and that’s worked. Tried to slow the balls hard a couple of weeks ago. It (records) doesn’t bother me, nice to score some runs for the team. The boys were outstanding in the field too,” said Smith, who was adjudged the Man of the Match.

The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final ODI will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (Dec. 2)