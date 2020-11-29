India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Toss report and playing XI details

As for team news, Australia were forced into one change as injured Marcus Stoinis was replaced by all-rounder Moises Henriques. Australia had Cameron Green and Sean Abbott also has an option, but they have prefferred the experienced batting all-rounder in Henriques.

Team India, meanwhile, remain unchanged from the first ODI, meaning Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini, who were fitness concerns passed their test. So, Kuldeep Yadav and the rest may have to wait for their chance a little longer.

Here is the playing XI for India vs Australia, 2nd ODI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.