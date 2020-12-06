India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: Hardik Pandya blitz, Natarajan show guide Kohli & Co to series win

Chasing a big total of 195 in the stipulated 120 balls, Team India overhauled the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of four wickets. This is India's second-highest successful run chase against Australia, with 198 in 2016 at the same venue being the highest. With this win, Team India has now claimed its 9th consecutive T20I series.

With 14 required from the last six deliveries, Hardik took just four deliveries and took his team home with massive sixes on the second and fourth delivery bowled by Daniel Sams. The aggressive right-handed batsman from Baroda - who has been in a phenomenal form on the tour - proved he could be the finisher in the white-ball format which India have been looking for after MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. Hardik's whirlwind knock of 42 off 22 balls included three fours and two sixes and the swashbuckler scored at a strike rate of 190.91. He was adjudged the man of the match for his performance.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series. Defending 161 in the 1st game and chasing 195 in the 2nd showed what a comprehensive performance this has been. Well done!@BCCI #AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020

India were off to a sublime start in the big run chase as openers Lokesh Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a partnership of 56 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan - who was going through a lean patch - came to form with his knock of 52 off 36 deliveries. The southpaw played attacking cricket and kept India in the hunt.

A well deserved Man of the Match award for @hardikpandya7 for his match-winning knock of 42*#TeamIndia take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three match T20I series.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mlC3e3RSN9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

Kohli too played some exquisite shots in his knock of 24-ball 40. The Indian batting maestro hit a couple of boundaries and as many sixes in his innings before getting dismissed by Sams while trying to play an away going delivery. Sanju Samson (15 off 10) and Shreyas Iyer (12* off 5) also gave their contributions with the bat.

Zabardast hitting by @hardikpandya7 .

Wonderful start from @SDhawan25 and @klrahul11 , @imVkohli and a sensational bowling spell from @Natarajan_91 . And India seal the T20 series with a game to go. Maza aa gaya. pic.twitter.com/VDgb6CwT33 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2020

Mitchell Swepson (4-0-25-1) was the best performing bowler for the Aussies. The leg-spinner bagged the wicket of dangerous-looking Sanju Samson in his final over of the spell. Barring Swepson, rest of the bowlers went for runs. The Aussies felt the absence of senior pacers like Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc - who were played a crucial role in the hosts' win in the ODI series.

Hardik Pandya smashes two big sixes off Daniel Sams to help India win the second T20I by 6️⃣ wickets 🎉



They have also won the series!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rcRY5C5bHD — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

Earlier, riding on stand-in captain Matthew Wade's 32-ball 58 and Steve Smith knock of 46 off 38 deliveries and some valuable contributions from middle-order Australia cruised to 194 for 5 after being invited to bat first.

Has to be among the most feared finishers in the game. @hardikpandya7 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2020

T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for India as the left-arm seamer picked up two wickets and conceded just 20 runs from his quota of four overs.