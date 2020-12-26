India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike early as Aussies reel at 65/3 at lunch break on Boxing Day

After losing the toss, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had plenty of positives from the first session of the match. Australia lost the wickets of Joe Burns (0), Matthew Wade (30) and Steve Smith (0) early on before Marnus Labuschagne (26*) and Travis Head (0*) prevented any further damage.

R Ashwin (2/17) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/7) were the wicket-takers for India and ensured the tourists dominate the first session of the iconic match. India rang in four changes to their playing 11 for the second Test. India are trying to level the series after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the Day-Night Test at Adelaide.

Ajinkya Rahane is leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave. Kohli's absence has forced a mandatory change and India has opted to bring in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the Boxing Day Test, as the left-arm spinner has recovered from the concussion and hamstring injury that he suffered during the second T20I against Australia.

Jadeja - playing his 50th Test - made his presence felt as he took a brilliant catch in the deep to get rid of Wade off Ashwin. Ashwin then got the big fish in Steve Smith who was caught at leg slip by Rahane for a duck.

India also have handed debut to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, again forced by circumstances. Prithvi Shaw looked out of sorts in the Adelaide Test against Australia pacers. In the first innings, Mitchell Starc castled him, while Pat Cummins rocked his woodwork in the second innings. Australia are playing with the same XI which they fielded in the Adelaide Test.