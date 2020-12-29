India Vs Australia | 2nd Test, Day 4: Rahane, bowlers shine as tourists win at MCG by 8 wickets, level series

With 70 required to win the match and level the series, the tourists lost a couple of wickets early on but captain Ajinkya Rahane (27*) debutant Shubman Gill (35*) took India home in style. This is India's fourth win at the MCG - most by them at any venue outside India. This is also the Indians' second successive win at the MCG.

India lost Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3) early as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins gave the tourists early jolts but their lead of 69 wasn't enough to contain Indians in the paltry run chase in the second session of the fourth day. Rahane - who was the top scorer of the match with his knock of 112 in the first innings - deservedly scored the winning runs for his team as India scripted one of the best comebacks after being pushed to the wall in Adelaide.

Debutant Gill also impressed with his performance as he scored 45 and 35* at the iconic MCG. Gill garnered a lot of praise for his brilliant technique.

The fact that India are without the likes of regular captain Virat Kohli and senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. They also missed the services of pacer Umesh Yadav - who suffered an injury early on in the second innings.

Earlier in the day, Australia's tailenders once again frustrated India before getting bundled out for 200 in 103.1 overs and taking a lead of 69 runs in their second innings in the morning session.

Josh Hazlewood was the last wicket to perish when he was clean bowled by R Ashwin for 10. The left-handed batsman failed to read the straighter one from the off-spinner and the ball disturbed his off-stump.

Boxing Day Test, Day 3 Highlights

Starting the day's play from 133 for six with a lead of just two runs, the overnight batsmen Pat Cummins (22) and Cameron Green (45) added another 20-runs on the board and took their partnership to 57 before Jasprit Bumrah got Cummins caught by Mayank Agarwal. Later, Green - who was eyeing his maiden Test fifty - was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj for 45. The Aussie all-rounder was caught by Ravindra Jadeja.

1

48441

Later, Mitchell Starc (14*) stitched short partnerships with Lyon (3) and Hazlewood (10). While Lyon was dismissed by Siraj, Ashwin took the wicket of Hazlewood after the latter survived an LBW appeal which proved be umpire's call. Soon after Australia's final wicket fell, the umpire signalled lunch break.

The Indians will come to bat in the second session and would be looking to overhaul the target without much trouble but their harrowing second innings performance in the opening Test in Adelaide, where they were bundled out for 36, would also be in the minds of the tourists.

Aussies, on the other hand, would be looking to give the tourists some quick jolts and not let the Indians walk easily.