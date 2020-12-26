India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Gavaskar on Ashwin’s plan behind Smith’s dismissal

Ashwin pocketed the prized scalp of Steve Smith in the first session of the Boxing Day Test. Ashwin removed Smith for the golden duck and for the first time in history the explosive Australian batsman lost his wicket without putting any runs on the board against India in the longest format of the game.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that Ashwin’s plan to restrict Smith from opening up his arms and playing through the offiside saw the bowler dismiss him down the leg side.

Gavaskar was surprised by the turn the spinners were getting on Day 1 after Ashwin extracted extra spin and bounce as Smith played along his wrist to get caught at leg slip.

Talking about the opening day, Gavaskar told 7, “First and foremost, I’m pretty surprised at the fact that on Day 1 there’s a lot of turn for the Indian spinners.”

Gavaskar further added, “He’s been bowling straight, he’s been bowling on the middle and leg, it’s been pretty much a plan to try and restrict the batsmen from playing any shot through the off-side. If you look at Smith’s dismissal because maybe he was on zero he wanted to get off the mark, wasn’t able to control it.

“On the other hand, there were a couple of deliveries when Labuschagne was playing and he shouldered arms, Smith could’ve done that as well but I’m not complaining,” stated Gavaskar.

After day one, at stumps, India has posted 36/1 after restricting the hosts to 195.

