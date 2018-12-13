India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Preview, where to watch, timing, squads & more

1. Team talk - India

India will surely field a changed eleven as they have been hit by a couple of injuries. India named their 13-man squad for this second Test with R Aswhin and Rohit Sharma the two notable absentees. Ashwin is ruled out owing to a left-abdominal strain while Rohit is laid low due to a back issue that he sustained while fielding in the first Test at Adelaide. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw continues to be ruled out, meaning India will retain their opening combination of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay.

For the other two spots in the playing eleven, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav have been included in the 13-man squad. It gives rise to different permutations and combinations, and Kohli does have prior history of picking an all-pace attack. At Johannesburg (2018), on another raging green-top, he picked a four-pacer attack with Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder. With Rohit is injured, Vihari is likely to play his second Test after his maiden appearance at the Oval, where he scored 56 runs in the fifth Test against England.

Vihari is a handy off-spinner as well.

2. Team talk - Australia

Australia could make a tactical change to their batting line-up. Aaron Finch has come under criticism for his shot selection in the first Test and there are growing concerns about him going into this match. There was a growing opinion that either Usman Khawaja or Shaun Marsh could open in his place, with Finch slotting down in the middle order. Skipper Tim Paine has declared himself fully fit after being hurt on his right hand in Adelaide. Australia are expected to field the same line-up.

3. Will spin have a role?

The recent records need to be considered. In November, Western Australia hosted New South Wales for a Sheffield Shield game at this new ground as a dry-run for this maiden Test. Out of 40 wickets to fall in that four-day game, eight went to spinners with Nathan Lyon taking seven wickets for 120 runs in two innings and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar picking the one wicket for 69 runs. Lyon as the off-spinner was able to exploit the bounce on offer. With Jadeja in the squad, there is still possibility to go in with a spinner albeit the temptation is greatly reduced.

4. The squads

India (13): Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

Australia:Tim Paine (capt & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

5. Telecast

The live telecast of the match will start at 7.50 am IST at Sony Sports Networks and will be streamed live on Sony LIV. Additionally, you also can follow the MyKhel Live Updates.