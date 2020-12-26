India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Sehwag lauds Rahane for ‘outstanding bowling changes’

India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bumrah, Ashwin shine as tourists dominate opening day at MCG



The Indian bowlers had a field day on Saturday after the hosts were bowled out for 195 on Day 1 of the second Test match of the four-match series.While Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with a four wicket haul, Ravinchandran Ashwin enjoyed a good outing as he pocketed three wickets, including the prized scalp pf Steve Smith.

Following India’s dominant show, former Indian cricketer praised Rahane, who was leading the visitors in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane.

And the bowlers delivered . Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2020

While, Bumrah, Ashwin led the attack, debutante Mohammed Siraj also enjoyed a good outing as he picked up two wickets. But after restricting the hosts to a below-par total, India suffered an early blow as Mitchell Starc removed Mayank Agarwal in the very first over.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh also praised the bowlers for their solid show. “Superb bowling display @ashwinravi99 @jaspritbumrah93 #mohammadsiraj backing our boys to get 200 runs on board.. Go well team India @BCCI,” tweeted Bhajji.

Superb bowling display @ashwinravi99 @Jaspritbumrah93 #mohammadsiraj backing our boys to get 300 runs on board .. Go well team India @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 26, 2020

The day ended with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara steading the India innings after the early blow. At stumps, the visitors trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag.

