India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: Kohli & band would not wish a repeat of this overseas' record at MCG

Having taken 6-27, Cummins posted an unbeaten 61 to lead the embattled Australians to 258-8 at stumps, still 141 runs short of victory. While the Indians would be looking to break the partnership between Cummins and Nathan Lyon early and later get one more wicket to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, though weather could be problematic with rain forecast for Sunday.

Day 4: Highlights

Cummins posted just his second Test fifty as Australia withstood an extra 30 minutes of play and the second new ball to stay alive at the MCG on day four.

India captain Virat Kohli declared their second innings at 106/8 on the fourth day, setting a mammoth target of 399, having added 52 runs to their overnight score.

It was only the third occasion when India declared both their innings in a Test match, played overseas. However, on both the previous occasions the match ended in a draw. Kohli and his band would now be hoping to change the result this time.

India declaring their both innings of an overseas Test:

705/7 & 211/2 vs Australia, Sydney, 2004 (Draw).

387/8 & 100/6 vs Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2007 (Draw).

443/7 & 106/8 vs Australia, Melbourne, 2018 today*.

Team India would be hoping the rain doesn't play spoilsport at MCG where they have a fair chance of winning it.