India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, where to watch, timing, playing XI & more

1. Team talk - India

India have rearranged their troop after the heavy defeat at Perth. Openers KL Rahul and M Vijay, who were struggling for runs in the first two Tests, have been dropped and Mayank Agarwal will make his Test debut on the morrow as opener. Hanuma Vihari is most likely to open with him with Rohit Sharma coming in at No 6. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too has found a place in the XI ahead of Hardik Pandya.

2. Team talk - Australia

Australia have made just one change - all-rounder Mitchell Marsh coming in for out of sorts Peter Handscomb. Marsh is a capable batsman in the lower order and is a very useful medium pacer too. Along with Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Marsh can form a formidable bowling unit for the Aussies. But they will perforce have to dish out an improved batting effort to maintain the momentum they acquired at Perth.

3. Pitch and conditions

Conditions are expected to be mostly fine at Melbourne with predictions are for overnight showers. So, we may see some delayed starts in the first session but otherwise the match could be moving on smoothly. There is a good measure of grass covering as of now and India skipper Virat Kohli hoped the pitch remains a lively one as it was in the earlier Tests so that the match will be competitive. The surface is dry beneath the grass but Kohli hoped that grass coating will keep the track intact.

4. Playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Tim Paine (c & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

5. Telecast

The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 5 am IST. It will also be streamed on SonyLIV and you can also follow live update by MyKhel.