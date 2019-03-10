India vs Australia, 4th ODI, As it happened: Handscomb, Turner power Aussies to win

Mohali, March 10: Shikhar Dhawan made a blinding hundred and Rohit made an equally impressive 95 as India made an imposing 358/9 against Australia in the fourth ODI at Mohali on Sunday. But it hardly mattered the visitors found heroes in centurion Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner and Usman Khawaja who made brilliant fifties as they emerger a four-wicket winner. Now, the series tied at 2-2.

After botching up a chance to win the series at Ranchi, India would not like to make any such slip up when they face Australia in the fourth ODI here on Sunday (March 10). They would like to emerge winner in the match aS well aS in the SerieS.

India will perforce make a change as veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be rested for the last two matches. Rishabh Pant will walk in as wicketkeeper for these two matches. Here's MyKhel live update of the fouth India vs Australia ODI.