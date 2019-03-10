India vs Australia, 4th ODI, As it happened: Handscomb, Turner power Aussies to win

Mohali, March 10: Shikhar Dhawan made a blinding hundred and Rohit made an equally impressive 95 as India made an imposing 358/9 against Australia in the fourth ODI at Mohali on Sunday. But it hardly mattered the visitors found heroes in centurion Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner and Usman Khawaja who made brilliant fifties as they emerger a four-wicket winner. Now, the series tied at 2-2.
After botching up a chance to win the series at Ranchi, India would not like to make any such slip up when they face Australia in the fourth ODI here on Sunday (March 10). They would like to emerge winner in the match aS well aS in the SerieS.
India will perforce make a change as veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be rested for the last two matches. Rishabh Pant will walk in as wicketkeeper for these two matches. Here's MyKhel live update of the fouth India vs Australia ODI.
Some record thiS.
This is Australia's highest successful chase in the ODIs.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 10, 2019
Also the highest successful chase by any side vs India. #INDvAUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets. Incredible run chase.
Alex Carey goes but Australia need just two runs.
Now, Dhawan dropped Turner, a batsman batting on 80 with 200 strike rate
Ashton Turner. Don't miss this -- incredible hitting
6, 4 by Ashton Turner off Bhuvi. He has 50 and Australia 300
Pant is not having the best of the day behind the stump -- missed stumping, wrong review, a flopped attempt to run out Carey etc. And crowd often get into this Dhoni chant often
Chahal bowled one wide off the off stump and Handscomb went with the shot, just a tame catch to KL Rahul at long off. He is gone for 117
Pant had a decent chance to stump Ashton Turner but he missed it and to top it, Australia made 13 runs off that over, including three 4s.
Big wicket. Glenn Maxwell gone. He tried a reverse sweep but missed the it completely to adjudged lbw for 23.
Maiden ODI hundred for Peter Handscomb. Excellent knock. But lot of work pending still.
Khawaja wanted to pull Bumrah but he mishit it and Kuldeep took a good tumbling catch. He is out for 91 and Aus are 204/3
6, 6 by Handscomb off Jadhav and he is into mid 90s now. 200 up for Australia
The asking rate has climbed over 9...Aus need a few beefy shots
Jadhav hit Khawaja on the pads and umpire Dharmasena gave him out, only to get overturned by DRs. He was on 85.
Khawaja and Handscomb are going at 6 an over but remember the asking rate is over 8
Peter Handscomb goes past 50..a good knock but the Aussies are not even halfway though with their mountaineering
Khawaja has gone past his 50 and Handscomb is close. But still a mountain left to be climbed
Australia are getting single and twos and occasional three but boundaries are not coming through. Run rate is a shade above 5 and it is not enough if you are chasing 359
Kedar Jadhav into attack and he has this knack of breaking set partnerships
Khawaja and Handscomb are hanging in there. At the 14th over, they are 63/2 chasing 359.
Bumrah and Bhuvi have been quite economical apart from picking up those two wickets
The chase of Australia got off to a jittery start losing two wickets -- shaun marsh and Aaron Finch -- and remember they are hunting 359
India made 358/9 and it's going to be hard chase for Australia.
Jasprit Bumrah ended the India's innings with a six off Pat Cummins. And see the reaction from Kohli and others in the dressing room!
That moment when @Jaspritbumrah93 hits the last ball for a maximum 😅😅#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/e6iOHorg8N— BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2019
Chahal gone in the penultimate ball of the match to Cummins -- caught and bowled
Another batsmen bite the dust -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar this time
Vijay shankar made couple of beefy hits 6 and 4 as India close in on 350
That usual flurry of wickets at the end and this time Kedar Jadhav falls
Pant falls to the urge to accelerate. Holed out to Finch off Cummins for 36
Rahul wanted to run the ball down to third man, but managed only an edge to Carey behind the wicket off Zampa. He now has 50 ODI wickets
Pant hammers Jhye Richardson -- 4, 2, 4, 4 -- Grooving
Kohli chased a wide ball off Jhye Richardson and Alex Carey did the rest. There was a consultation with third umpire Joel Wilson before ruling Kohli out for 7.
Dhawan went for an almighty heave off Cummins but failed to connect and saw his timber getting rattled
Dhawan is toying with bowling now. Into 140s and hitting boundaries at will
Dhawan has begun to dominate here. Ominous if you are an Australian fan
Drinks time and India are 222/1 in 35 overs. Primed for a strong move on
100 for Dhawan, his 16th in ODI cricket. A relieved man he should be after that recent lean patch.
Rohit missed a hundred that was there for his taking. Holed out to Peter Handscomb off Richardson. KL Rahul joins Dhawan
Rohit and Dhawan are turning it on here with a few 4s. And both are into 90
Body double -- Aus captain Aaron Finch and WWE wrestler -- HHH
Hitman he is
Rohit Sharma is now at the first place in the list of players hitting most sixes in ODIs for India, eclipsing MS Dhoni's 217 sixes.#INDvAUS— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 10, 2019
50 for Rohit, first in 6 games. He should be looking to shift the gears now.
6 by Dhawan -- a pull off Glenn Maxwell. India will require some more of them
Cummins and Zampa has applied some break on scoring here. The run rate has fallen down below 6 at this point.
100 up for India in the 18th over. This is the 15th time Dhawan and Rohit are putting up a century alliance. They now have equaled the mark of Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge.
50 for Dhawan in 41 balls, a much needed innings for him. He has been struggling for rhythm of late
Rohit is slowly getting to act. A 6 and couple of lovely timed shots
6 by Rohit off Behrendorff and 50 for India too in 9.2 overs.
Maxwell begins with a maiden over. Good stuff
spin for the first time and it is Glenn Maxwell
Rohit strikes his first boundary of the match, a creamy cover drive off Jhye Richardson
Dhawan looks in good touch here. He already has 5 fours moved into 20s. His best score in the series
Couple of crunching fours by Dhawan off Cummins. Good start this for India.
Dhawan again flicks Cummins for 4, lovely timing.
First four from Dhawan's bat, a flick off Cummins. He needs a big innings
Dhawan and Rohit are out in the middle for India and the Australia will begin with Pat Cummins
India have made 4 changes. 1. Pant for Dhoni, 2. Bhuvneshwar for shami. 3. KL Rahul for Ambati Rayudu 4. Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravindra Jadeja. And they will bat first after winning the toss.
Welcome to MyKhel Live Update of the 4th ODI between India and Australia at Mohali. Toss is about 15 minutes from now. Crucial match for both the teams -- India need win to wrap the series while Aussies require win to stay alive in the series.
