India vs Australia, 4th Test: Mayank Agarwal criticised for poor shot selection, playing rash stroke

Agarwal - who was dropped from the side in the third Test due to his poor performances as an opener in the first two games - was picked up as middle-order batsman in Brisbane Test. The talented right-handed batsman from Karnataka walked into the middle after set Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 25 by Josh Hazlewood. Pujara faced 93 deliveries in his stay before getting dismissed to yet another peach of a delivery.

Mayank then forged a partnership of 39 runs with captain Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket. After Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the morning session, the Indian side held high hopes from a seasoned campaigner in Agarwal. The right-handed batsman was looking in sublime touch as he played some brilliant shots in his knock before lunch was taken. He had played a couple of brilliant shots in his innings prior to the lunch break. He even hit a 102-meter-long shot off Lyon.

India might have lost the wickets of Pujara and Rahane in the first session but Mayank and Rishabh Pant looked in fine touch before lunch but their resistance was short-lived as Agarwal was dismissed soon after the lunch break.

Hazlewood bowled an away going delivery and Agarwal went for an expansive drive and paid the price. An alert Steve Smith fumbled at slip cordon but held on to the catch and gave the tourists a big blow.

Mayank was criticised for his shot selection as he threw his wicket away and the tourists were pushed further on the back foot.

Here's who said what on Mayank's dismissal:

Dear @mayankcricket, capitalise on the start you’ve got. Nothing less than a century will create an impact. Come on, get a big one. Remember that 303* against Maharashtra when your place in the team was under scanner. Bat the way you normally do. Runs baratte #DoddaMathu #AUSvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 17, 2021

C’mon Mayank, having batted so well before the break, flashing at wide delivery just second ball after lunch? How uncharacteristic — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 17, 2021

3 poor shots this innings, 3 run outs in the first innings in Sydney. It's like our hobby is to throw wickets away. #AUSvIND https://t.co/VIb3eeHdK6 — Pritam Sharma (@VanDiablo) January 17, 2021

I am Mayank Agarwal, not a batsman, But... pic.twitter.com/PbB6MJuKL6 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 17, 2021

Losing track of which dismissal has been more frustrating for India. First Rohit Sharma, then Ajinkya Rahane and now Mayank Agarwal. Head-scratching stuff in a match where India don't actually have to force the issue. #AUSvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 17, 2021

Was so important, India went through this session losing no more than one wicket. Losing Mayank is a big blow because it exposes a newcomer and the tail. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2021

Four of India's top six have been dismissed playing attacking shots in this innings. The last time more of their top six was dismissed while attacking, in the same innings, was v Australia at Adelaide 2018. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 17, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal got out when tried to playing through covers.



Remember Sachin 241*? — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 17, 2021