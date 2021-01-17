Cricket
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Mayank Agarwal criticised for poor shot selection, playing rash stroke

By

New Delhi, January 17: India batsman Mayank Agarwal faced criticism on social media after getting dismissed soon after the lunch break on day three of the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Agarwal - who was dropped from the side in the third Test due to his poor performances as an opener in the first two games - was picked up as middle-order batsman in Brisbane Test. The talented right-handed batsman from Karnataka walked into the middle after set Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 25 by Josh Hazlewood. Pujara faced 93 deliveries in his stay before getting dismissed to yet another peach of a delivery.

1
48443

Mayank then forged a partnership of 39 runs with captain Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket. After Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the morning session, the Indian side held high hopes from a seasoned campaigner in Agarwal. The right-handed batsman was looking in sublime touch as he played some brilliant shots in his knock before lunch was taken. He had played a couple of brilliant shots in his innings prior to the lunch break. He even hit a 102-meter-long shot off Lyon.

India might have lost the wickets of Pujara and Rahane in the first session but Mayank and Rishabh Pant looked in fine touch before lunch but their resistance was short-lived as Agarwal was dismissed soon after the lunch break.

Hazlewood bowled an away going delivery and Agarwal went for an expansive drive and paid the price. An alert Steve Smith fumbled at slip cordon but held on to the catch and gave the tourists a big blow.

Mayank was criticised for his shot selection as he threw his wicket away and the tourists were pushed further on the back foot.

Here's who said what on Mayank's dismissal:

Story first published: Sunday, January 17, 2021, 9:55 [IST]
