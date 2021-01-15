India vs Australia 4th Test: Navdeep Saini under medical observation after complaining of groin pain

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," tweeted BCCI from its official twitter handle during the tea break. Australia are batting first and they are 153 for three at tea.

In fact, Saini had walked off the field after 35.5 overs and Rohit Sharma, who bowled medium pace, finished off the over. Saini also had to see skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropping Marnus Labuschagne at gully when the batsman was on 37. The right-hander went on to make a fifty before the tea break. Saini's analysis read 7.5.-2-21-0 at that point.

The pacer returned to the field shortly after but did not bowl and now the BCCI tweet has raised concerns over his fitness status. India are already without first-choice bowlers like Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin for this Test as all of them have succumbed to one injury or other. In the absence of frontliners, India have handed debut to left-arm pacer T Natarajan and off-spinner Washington Sundar.