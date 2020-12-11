India vs Australia | Batting records: Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, Sachin Tendulkar stand tall

Bengaluru, December 11: India and Australia will go head to head in the Test series from December 17. The first Test at Adelaide will be a day-night affair, and this will be the maiden Pink Ball match between these two teams.

Irrespective of the colour of the ball, the teams are certain to dish out a high intensity performance, the hall-mark of India vs Australia series over the years.

Here we are looking at some records made by batsmen from both the sides.

1. Result summary Australia and India have played against each other in 98 Tests since 1947. Australia enjoy a definite upper hand with 42 wins against India's 28. It can also be mentioned that a majority of India's wins came in the 2000s when they began to perform well in most conditions across the world. Australia have a winning percentage of 42.85 against India's 28.57. 2. Top five run-getters Sachin Tendulkar leads the run chart with 3630 runs from 39 Tests with an average of 55 with a highest of 241. He has 11 hundreds and 16 fifties. The other 4 batsmen are: A. Ricky Ponting (29 Tests: 2555 runs, Avg: 54.36, 100: 8). B. VVS Laxman: (29 Tests: 2434 runs, Avg: 49.67, 100: 6) C. Rahul Dravid (32 Tests: 2143 runs, Avg: 39.68, 100: 2) D. Michael Clarke (22 Tests: 2049 runs, Avg: 53.92, 100: 7). 3. Top performers among current batsmen A. Cheteshwar Pujara: 16 Tests: 1622 runs, Avg: 60.07, 100: 5. B. Virat Kohli: 19 Tests: 1604 runs, Avg: 48.60: 100: 7. C. Steve Smith: 10 Tests: 1429 runs, Avg: 84.05, 100: 7. D. Ajinkya Rahane: 13 Tests: 822 runs, Avg: 37.36: 100: 1. 4. Most 100s A. Sachin Tendulkar: 39 Tests: 100: 11, 50: 16. B. Sunil Gavaskar: 20 Tests: 100: 8, 50: 4. C. Ricky Ponting: 29 Tests: 100: 8, 50: 12. D. Steve Smith: 10 Tests: 100: 7, 50: 3. E. Virat Kohli: 19 Tests: 100: 7, 50: 4.