India vs Australia | Batting records: Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, Sachin Tendulkar stand tall

1. Result summary
Australia and India have played against each other in 98 Tests since 1947. Australia enjoy a definite upper hand with 42 wins against India's 28. It can also be mentioned that a majority of India's wins came in the 2000s when they began to perform well in most conditions across the world. Australia have a winning percentage of 42.85 against India's 28.57.
2. Top five run-getters
Sachin Tendulkar leads the run chart with 3630 runs from 39 Tests with an average of 55 with a highest of 241. He has 11 hundreds and 16 fifties.
The other 4 batsmen are:
A. Ricky Ponting (29 Tests: 2555 runs, Avg: 54.36, 100: 8).
B. VVS Laxman: (29 Tests: 2434 runs, Avg: 49.67, 100: 6)
C. Rahul Dravid (32 Tests: 2143 runs, Avg: 39.68, 100: 2)
D. Michael Clarke (22 Tests: 2049 runs, Avg: 53.92, 100: 7).
3. Top performers among current batsmen
A. Cheteshwar Pujara: 16 Tests: 1622 runs, Avg: 60.07, 100: 5.
B. Virat Kohli: 19 Tests: 1604 runs, Avg: 48.60: 100: 7.
C. Steve Smith: 10 Tests: 1429 runs, Avg: 84.05, 100: 7.
D. Ajinkya Rahane: 13 Tests: 822 runs, Avg: 37.36: 100: 1.
4. Most 100s
A. Sachin Tendulkar: 39 Tests: 100: 11, 50: 16.
B. Sunil Gavaskar: 20 Tests: 100: 8, 50: 4.
C. Ricky Ponting: 29 Tests: 100: 8, 50: 12.
D. Steve Smith: 10 Tests: 100: 7, 50: 3.
E. Virat Kohli: 19 Tests: 100: 7, 50: 4.