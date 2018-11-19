Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs Australia: Besides Virat Kohli, wary Aussies plan to stop Rohit Sharma

By
India Vs Australia: Besides Virat Kohli, wary Aussies plan to stop Rohit Sharma

Brisbane, Nov 19: Trap him in front of the stumps with a sharp inswinger or test him with a short ball: These could be the tactics employed by Australia against dangerous India opener Rohit Sharma, says pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Besides India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit is another batsman who could give the home team plenty of headache in the limited-overs leg of the series beginning Wednesday (November 21).

India tour of Australia: Full Schedule

"He's an unbelievable player. His record speaks for itself. He's got a good record all around the world, so he's a definite player to watch," Coulter-Nile said at the Gabba on Monday (November 19).

"But we've also had a bit of success against him with the new ball as well - I think 'Dorff' (Jason Behrendorff) got him out last time we played him - rapped him on the pads - so we'll look to do that again early."

Coulter-Nile also fancies bowling short to Rohit, who has an impressive record in Australia and has scored 810 runs at an average of 62.31 in the last eight years.

Left-arm pacer Behrendorff could be Australia's trump card as he had troubled the Indians with a sensational spell of four for 21 in a T20 played in Guwahati last year. He had sent back the Indian top-four including Rohit and Kohli.

"Everyone knows he's a fantastic option up front. He'll swing it here - it's beautiful conditions for it today, hopefully, same sort of conditions (on Wednesday), it'll swing early. Hopefully, we hold our chances, because he'll definitely create a few," added Coulter-Nile.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Read in Telugu: 'బౌన్సింగ్‌లతోనే రోహిత్‌ను కట్టడి చేస్తాం', 'అవే నాకు ఇష్టం'

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue