India vs Australia: Big Blow for Hosts as Key player Ruled Out, Marnus Labuschagne Called Up

By MyKhel Staff
Australia have suffered a major injury blow just 48 hours before the start of the ODI series against India.

The first ODI of the three-match series is set to commence on October 19, and ahead of that, the Aussies have endured a big setback.

Cameron Green is the latest player to be ruled out for them as the all-rounder is now unavailable for the entirety of the series with a low-grade side soreness.

Green's sudden injury is feared to be a significant one, and Marnus Labuschagne has been called up for the series. Labuschagne, who is currently playing in the Sheffield Shield in Adelaide, is expected to fly to Perth on Saturday and join the team ahead of the first match.

Green is the third player who has been forced out of the India series. Earlier, Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis were also ruled out for different reasons. Zampa is out due to paternity reasons, while Inglis is recovering from a calf strain. For the first ODI, Matthew Kuhnemaa and Josh Philippe have been called in.

Australia ODI squad vs India

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Story first published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 9:08 [IST]
