India vs Australia: Call on Rohit and Dhawan's participation on match day: BCCI

By Pti
Bengaluru, Jan 18: The call on openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's participation in the all-important ODI series decider against Australia will be taken on the match day, the BCCI said on Saturday.

Rohit hurt his left shoulder while fielding in the second ODI on Friday and Dhawan was hit on the ribs by lead Australia pacer Pat Cummins.

"Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match," said the BCCI in a statement.

The openers' participation in Sunday's third and final ODI is critical to India's chances.

Rohit is due for a big score while Dhawan has made a stellar comeback from injuries, scoring back-to-back half centuries. In Rajkot, the southpaw missed the three-figure mark by just four runs.

Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 19:59 [IST]
