India vs Australia: Captain’s Hundred! Former cricketers hail Rahane’s unbeaten innings

With the visitors losing four wickets on the second day, Rahane held the reins for the India innings as he remained unbeaten on 104 off 200.

At the beginning of the day the Aussies dominated as they removed the India top order. But towards the end of play, Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja steadied India’s innings, handing the visitors a lead of 82 runs at the end of Day 2.

Former cricketers took to social media as they hailed Rahane’s knock. Yuvraj Singh called Rahane’s a 'captain’s Hundred’. Taking to social media, the former Indian cricketer tweeted, “A captain’s Hundred points symbol solid, gritty, and calm just like his personality @ajinkyarahane88 sharp mind in the field setting as well! @imjadeja looking great, how good has he become batting lower down the order. Great start for @RealShubmanGill! We are looking good for a decent lead.”

Virender Sehwag also hailed Rahane for his classy knock. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote, “Brilliant hundred @ajinkyarahane88, determination and class.”

This ton will go down as a special knock for Rahane as this is his first as a captain. Leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane has eight Test centuries overseas to his name, but this is his first one donning the skipper’s hat.

At stumps on Day 2, India had taken a 82 run lead after the visitor’s score read 277/5. Rahane and Jadeja are currently unbeaten on 104 and 40 respectively. Earlier on the opening day, India had bundled out the hosts for 195.