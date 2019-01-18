Cricket

MS Dhoni guides India to historic ODI series win in Australia: Twitterati tip their hat to finisher

By
Twitterati hail Team India, Dhoni
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Melbourne, Jan 18: MS Dhoni anchored India to their maiden bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia for a perfect finish to a historic trip Down Under here Friday (January 18).

Virat Kohli's men became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20 Internationals 1-1.

From a dasher, to a finisher to finally the anchor in the last leg of his career, Dhoni 3.0 was in full flow during India's successful chase of 231 on a sluggish Melbourne pitch after Yuzvendra Chahal set it up with a career-best 6 for 42.

India clinch history in Australia

Dhoni's unbeaten 87 off 114 balls was a testimony to his high-quality match awareness as the street-smart Kedar Jadhav (61 no, 57 balls) donned the role of a finisher.

The former India skipper's role going into the business end of his illustrious career is that of an anchor, who takes the game deep.

He performed his role to perfection with the world-class exhibition of running between the wickets in what could well be his last match on the Australian soil.

Not to forget the 'Man of the Series' award for a hat-trick of half-centuries and two coming in winning causes.

While Dhoni was lucky to be dropped on 0 and 74 but Australian bowling never had the sting to unsettle the Indian batsmen despite skipper Virat Kohli (46) being dismissed with more than 100 runs left.

Chasing 231, India got off to a slow start as well. Australia created some good pressure with the new ball, in particular, Jhye Richardson (1-41) who tied down Rohit Sharma (9). But Dhoni, skipper Kohli, and Kedar Jadhav soaked the pressure well to deny the hosts any luck.

Cricketers and experts hailed Virat Kohli and his boys for standing tall Down Under.

Here's who said what on India's win:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Virender Sehwag:

Harbhajan Singh:

VVS Laxman:

Mohammed Kaif:

R Ashwin:

Michael Clarke:

Suresh Raina:

Michael Vaughan:

Gaurav Kapur:

Harsha Bhogle:

Ayaz Menon:

A Dhoni Admirer:

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 18:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019

