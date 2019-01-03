Cricket

India Vs Australia: Cricketing world hails Cheteshwar Pujara for another special knock

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi, Jan 3: India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara continued his supreme form with the bat as he slammed third Test century on this tour on Day 1 of the Sydney Test on Thursday (January 3).

Pujara - who has already slammed match-winning centuries in Adelaide and Melbourne - became the first batsman to have posted more than 400 runs in this series.

Before the start of the series, Virat Kohli was at the centre of attraction for he had piled up loads and loads of runs in 2018. But the way Pujara dominated this series tells how impressive the Saurashtra batsman has been with the bat in Australia. Before the start of the series, Pujara had not scored any century on the Australian soil and he has three already, with one innings left.

Pujara walked into the middle in the second over of the day and carried his bat through after facing 250 deliveries by remaining unbeaten at 130. The right-handed batsman was lauded for playing yet another sublime knock which helped India end the day's play on a dominant note despite their batting mainstay and skipper Kohli being dismissed cheaply.

Here's what the cricketing world had to say about Pujara's knock:

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
