India Vs Australia: Cricketing world hails Cheteshwar Pujara for another special knock

Pujara - who has already slammed match-winning centuries in Adelaide and Melbourne - became the first batsman to have posted more than 400 runs in this series.

Before the start of the series, Virat Kohli was at the centre of attraction for he had piled up loads and loads of runs in 2018. But the way Pujara dominated this series tells how impressive the Saurashtra batsman has been with the bat in Australia. Before the start of the series, Pujara had not scored any century on the Australian soil and he has three already, with one innings left.

Pujara walked into the middle in the second over of the day and carried his bat through after facing 250 deliveries by remaining unbeaten at 130. The right-handed batsman was lauded for playing yet another sublime knock which helped India end the day's play on a dominant note despite their batting mainstay and skipper Kohli being dismissed cheaply.

Here's what the cricketing world had to say about Pujara's knock:

Zindagi na milegi Pujara. Brilliant to watch the determination and the consistency has been amazing.

Congratulations @cheteshwar1 on your third hundred of the series. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 3, 2019

Indians scoring 3 or more 100s in a Test series outside Asia:



4 Gavaskar in WI, 1970-71

3 Sardesai in WI, 1970-71

3 Gavaskar in Aus, 1977-78

3 Dravid in Eng, 2002

3 Dravid in Eng, 2011

4 Kohli in Aus, 2014-15

3 PUJARA in Aus, 2018-19#AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 3, 2019

Very happy for Pujara. Here is a player who knows his game inside out, is comfortable with who he is and how he plays and is just a simple, modest man. And that quality is a big part of his cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 3, 2019

Take a bow, Cheteshwar Pujara!



Another outstanding knock for his fifth Test ton against Australia.#AUSvIND | @Domaincomau pic.twitter.com/n692cZ7WrC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2019

Calmness while batting, calmness in celebration. Pujara stands out in today’s frenetic world as he has done in this series.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#AusvIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 3, 2019

Cheteshwar Consistent @cheteshwar1

He is the perfect example for all young cricketers on how to beat all odds and emerge on top. Such focus, mental toughness and dedication. 3rd hundred so far, is certainly the Player of the Series #AUSvIND — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 3, 2019

Pujaraaaa bolo tara rara @cheteshwar1 3 hundreds in last 3 games in australia.. what a player @BCCI #AUSvIND 4th test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 3, 2019

Yet another Test Match, yet another marvellous innings from Pujara. Many congratulations on the 18th Test hundred. Has been a delight to watch you bat, @cheteshwar1 ! pic.twitter.com/dxTiaidSYc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2019

Well done India .. Great away series Win .. A lesson to all young players .. The @cheteshwar1 way is the way to have success in Test Cricket .. No way the Aussies can come back from this 1st day .. #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 3, 2019

The RESPECT you get as a cricketer for what @cheteshwar1 is doing in TEST CRICKET, is GREATER than any wonderfully skilful T20 innings.



Youngsters - look, learn & listen! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 3, 2019

ALL HAIL CHE. The most stubborn barnacle of a batsman Ship India could wish for. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 3, 2019

Delight to watch proper grinding Test Match batting. And we must remember, that while Australia’s batting is depleted, they are playing their full strength bowling attack. Top class from @cheteshwar1 Pujara ! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 3, 2019