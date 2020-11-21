India vs Australia | From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batsmen who drubbed Australia in ODIs

1. Sachin Tendulkar

It is not really a surprise that Tendulkar is at the top of the list of batsmen who has scored heavily against Australia in ODIs. The little man from Mumbai had played some of the most astonishing ODI innings against Australia and remember those two innings at Sharjah. Tendulkar had made 3077 runs from 71 matches at 44.59 with 9 hundreds, most by any batsman, and 15 fifties with a highest of 175, which he made in Hyderabad.

2. Rohit Sharma

The Hitman too has taken a liking for Australia like his illustrious citymate and former teammate - Sachin Tendulkar. He has been a thorn in the flesh for Australia since his arrival in the white ball format. Rohit has made 2208 runs from just 40 matches with 8 centuries and as many fifties with a highest of 209, one of his three double hundreds in ODIs. He averages 61.33, the best average for a batsman who has made more than 800 ODI runs against Australia.

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper has a wonderful record in ODIs against Australia and it is not amusing that Kohli is considered as the best contemporary ODI batsman, and one among the greatest. He has made 1910 runs from 40 innings with 8 hundreds and 8 fifties, a striking similarity with Rohit's record, at an average of 54.57. He has a chance to equal or go past Tendulkar's 9 hundreds against Australia.

4. MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain, who had retired from international cricket earlier this year, too has an impressive record against Australia. Dhoni has made 1660 runs from 55 matches with two hundreds and 11 fifties. He averages 44.86 and has a highest of unbeaten 139.

5. Shikhar Dhawan

Compared to others in the list, Dhawan has played only 27 matches against Australia in ODIs. But he has made an impression scoring 1145 runs at 45.80 with four hundreds and 6 fifties and he has a very good strike rate of 98.79, best among Indian batsman in the list. The left-handed opener will be eager to add a few more to those good numbers.