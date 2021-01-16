Cricket
"If throwing wicket is an art, then Rohit Sharma is Picasso of it," say fans as India opener departs for 44

By

New Delhi, January 16: India opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma once again disappointed with the bat as he was dismissed after getting to a good start in the first innings of the fourth Test match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Having restricted Australia to 369 in their first innings in the morning session of day two, Indian batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the tourists on Saturday (January 16) in the post-lunch session.

The Aussies had a terrific start with the ball as Pat Cummins dismissed young Shubman Gill in his very first spell of the innings. Cummins bowled a brilliant delivery to which Gill had not any reply as he nicked the ball drifting away from him. An alert Steve Smith took a brilliant catch at slip cordon to end Gill's innings for 7.

Later, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship and forged a solid partnership of 51 runs for the first wicket. Rohit and Pujara didn't allow the Aussie bowlers to do any further damage and stitched a steady partnership. The duo was looking in sublime touch and Rohit - who once again got off to a steady start in the series - was poised to getting to a brilliant fifty.

It seemed the Mumbaikar would make most of the good batting conditions in the second session but in what could be termed as a lapse in concentration when Rohit went for a big shot over long-on off Nathan Lyon. The right-handed batsman decided to take on the offensive and failed to read the line of the ball, getting an aerial route.

An alert Mitchell Starc - who has one of the safest pair of hands - took a good sliding catch at long-on and ended Rohit's knock for 44. The fans and experts were left disappointed with Rohit's shot selection for he could have easily played a big knock at Brisbane.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on Rohit's reckless shot:

IND 60/2 (20.0) vs AUS 369
Story first published: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
