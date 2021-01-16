"If throwing wicket is an art, then Rohit Sharma is Picasso of it," say fans as India opener departs for 44

Having restricted Australia to 369 in their first innings in the morning session of day two, Indian batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the tourists on Saturday (January 16) in the post-lunch session.

The Aussies had a terrific start with the ball as Pat Cummins dismissed young Shubman Gill in his very first spell of the innings. Cummins bowled a brilliant delivery to which Gill had not any reply as he nicked the ball drifting away from him. An alert Steve Smith took a brilliant catch at slip cordon to end Gill's innings for 7.

Later, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship and forged a solid partnership of 51 runs for the first wicket. Rohit and Pujara didn't allow the Aussie bowlers to do any further damage and stitched a steady partnership. The duo was looking in sublime touch and Rohit - who once again got off to a steady start in the series - was poised to getting to a brilliant fifty.

It seemed the Mumbaikar would make most of the good batting conditions in the second session but in what could be termed as a lapse in concentration when Rohit went for a big shot over long-on off Nathan Lyon. The right-handed batsman decided to take on the offensive and failed to read the line of the ball, getting an aerial route.

An alert Mitchell Starc - who has one of the safest pair of hands - took a good sliding catch at long-on and ended Rohit's knock for 44. The fans and experts were left disappointed with Rohit's shot selection for he could have easily played a big knock at Brisbane.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on Rohit's reckless shot:

Nobody dismisses Rohit Sharma more than Rohit Sharma.#AUSvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 16, 2021

Only Rohit Sharma can stop himself from making a big score and we saw in the last three innings in Australia. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2021

In three innings, Rohit Sharma has looked comfortable out there in the middle, can't imagine he is doing without any practice match before the series, only issue has been not converting the fine starts. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma has now been out playing three attacking shots this series. The only batsman to get out more frequently while attacking is Cameron Green. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 16, 2021

Needless. Needless. Rohit Sharma is Senior Rishabh Pant. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 16, 2021

One of Kohli’s many talents is that he rarely, if not never, throws his wicket away. Once set, almost always makes it count, and makes the bowler work for his wicket. Something Rohit Sharma must emulate if he is to cement his place as opener. #AUSvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) January 16, 2021

"That's an unbelievable and irresponsible shot from Rohit Sharma. You've just hit a boundary earlier, why would you play that? You're a senior player, there's no excuse for this. An unnecessary wicket gifted away, totally unnecessary." - Sunil Gavaskar (on Cricket7). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma in Tests in Australia:



13 inns

4 scores under 10

9 scores between 26 & 63(no)

Ave: 33



Meanwhile, his five ODI hundreds in Aus (ave 53) are the equal-most by any visiting batsman #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma:



73 Balls Hard-Work undone by one unwanted cricket shot. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 16, 2021

Considering the experience missing in the team, that shot from an experienced Rohit Sharma was inexcusable. #AUSvsIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma and Test cricket continue to be on a date that always seems destined for a perfect ending before he steps out of his crease unconvincingly to an off spinner at the worst time possible #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 16, 2021

The grouse Indian fans have against Rohit Sharma the Test player is the same as Indian parents have against their kids.



"Dimaag to tez hai lekin mehnat hi nahi karna chahta 😠" — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 16, 2021

That’s been the story of Rohit Sharma’s Australian tour so far: he has looked completely at home till he has got himself out. #INDvAUs — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 16, 2021

Request to @SonySportsIndia. Pls stop showing replays of Rohit Sharma dismissal. I'm starting to have heartburns now. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) January 16, 2021

If throwing wicket is an art,

Then Rohit Sharma is Picasso of it.



Need something big in next inning@ImRo45 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 16, 2021