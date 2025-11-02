English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav fails to Control Emotion after Winning Toss, Hilarious Reaction goes Viral - Watch

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

India won the toss in the 3rd T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, thus creating a hilarious moment from the India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

India have been on the losing end of a huge number of toss in the T20Is. Recently, Suryakumar Yadav didn't win a single toss in the Asia Cup and that streak continued in the Australia T20 series as well.

India Win Toss vs Australia in Hobart Suryakumar Yadav Reaction Goes Viral after Winning Toss

And on Sunday (November 2), as Suryakumar finally won the toss, he couldn't keep his emotions in check. The India captain was ecstatic and had his double fists up in rejoice, as he hugged his counterpart Mitchell Marsh, who was also laughing.

Surya, after winning the toss, chose to bowl first, as India have made three changes to their side. Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav have been demoted to the bench for this one.

"We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in," Surya said at the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav Toss Reaction

SKY Toss

Suryakumar Yadav couldn't believe it as he won the Toss. As soon as it happened, the India captain was ecstatic had a celebration with his fists up.

India won the toss

The India captain had a laugh with Mitchell Marsh as he approached for a talk with the presenter Ravi Shastri.

India won the toss

Not just a handshake, a Hug as well! Suryakumar Yadav embraced Mitchell Marsh as the Australia captain was also in splits.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 13:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out