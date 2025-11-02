IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav fails to Control Emotion after Winning Toss, Hilarious Reaction goes Viral - Watch

India won the toss in the 3rd T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, thus creating a hilarious moment from the India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
India have been on the losing end of a huge number of toss in the T20Is. Recently, Suryakumar Yadav didn't win a single toss in the Asia Cup and that streak continued in the Australia T20 series as well.
And on Sunday (November 2), as Suryakumar finally won the toss, he couldn't keep his emotions in check. The India captain was ecstatic and had his double fists up in rejoice, as he hugged his counterpart Mitchell Marsh, who was also laughing.
Surya, after winning the toss, chose to bowl first, as India have made three changes to their side. Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav have been demoted to the bench for this one.
"We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in," Surya said at the toss.
Suryakumar Yadav couldn't believe it as he won the Toss. As soon as it happened, the India captain was ecstatic had a celebration with his fists up.
The India captain had a laugh with Mitchell Marsh as he approached for a talk with the presenter Ravi Shastri.
Not just a handshake, a Hug as well! Suryakumar Yadav embraced Mitchell Marsh as the Australia captain was also in splits.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann