India vs Australia, Ist ODI: Preview, Timing, Where to watch, Possible XI and more

1. The ICC WC 2019 audition

There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a 'pre-test.' The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20Is and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn't exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches that the team management may give him a few more matches. For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn't exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya's dodgy fitness will keep him in the race. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team mangement's trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn't yielded the desired results.

2. Tinkering not expected

But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Mohammed Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.

3. Bowling combination

The formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav's side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs. Bumrah, set to be India's premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India's position in the series.

4. Australia buoyant

The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon's presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints in IPL.

5. Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

6. Telecast details

The match will be aired live from 1:30 PM IST on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the live updates on Mykhel.