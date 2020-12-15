India vs Australia: Jadeja well on road to recovery, shares training video

The 32-year-old missed the second and third T20Is against Australia after being hit on the head in the final over of the first T20I at Canberra.

In that game, the Saurashtra all-rounder did not come out to field in the second innings as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute and bowled a match-winning spell, much to the chagrin of the hosts, whose coach Justin Langer had a heated argument with Match Referee David Boon.

Later Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining series and Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement.

"Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on December 4, 2020," BCCI had said in a release.

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," it had added.

"Recovery going well #trainingmode," Jadeja tweeted from his official handle much to the relief of his ever-swelling fans list.

Jadeja continues to remain part of the Indian Test squad which will now taken on the hosts in a four-match Test series beginning on Thursday (December 17).

The first Test of the series will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day/night pink-ball affair.

After the Adelaide game regular skipper Virat Kohli will return home, availing the paternity leave with his deputy in white-ball format -- Ajinkya Rahane -- taking over captaincy for the remaining three Test matches.

(With inputs from Agencies)