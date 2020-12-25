India vs Australia | Justin Langer delighted with Aussie pace attack

The trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood starred in the first Test against India, who were dismissed for their lowest ever score – 36 – in the second innings in Adelaide.

Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood combined for 17 wickets in the day-night Test, with the latter finishing with 5-8 in the second innings.

Ahead of the second Test against India starting in Melbourne on Saturday, Langer said he was happy with his pacemen.

"I'm glad I've got them in my side and not in another side. Outstanding," he told a news conference.

"The other thing is they're all great mates so they love working together as a unit. Often you rate a bowling attack by who's just on the outer and you look at James Pattinson. He's a gun. He's an excellent Test cricketer.

"You've got someone like Michael Neser, we've got Sean Abbott here, we've got other young bowlers like Jhye Richardson coming back from injury.

"It's a fantastic attack, but guys know they've got to stay on their toes regardless of how talented and how well they prepare. In past Australian teams they had a Shane Warne to back up Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee, very well-rounded attacks, and if you look at our attack at the moment it's incredibly well-rounded.

"We've got a fast left-armer, Mitchell Starc is bowling as fast as I've ever seen him at the moment. Pat Cummins is a superstar, Josh Hazlewood is like a Brownlow Medallist [awarded to the best and fairest player in the AFL]. I said when I got the job I just can't wait to have Josh Hazlewood in my team because he's so hard to get away and five-fors like the other day are due reward for him for all the work he does.

"It's a great bowling attack and I’m very, very happy it's in the Australian cricket team at the moment."