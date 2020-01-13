Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia: Key battles that can make an impact on ODI series

By
India vs Australia: Key battles
India vs Australia: Key battles

Mumbai, January 13: After a while, India will come across an evenly-matched team in Australia when the teams go into the three-match ODI series here on Tuesday (January 14). Both the protagonists are replete with high-class match-winners and that will make this short contest an exciting series than any in the recent past.

But some specific duels have the capacity to affect the outcome of the series and here MyKhel takes a look at a few of them.

1. Mitchell Starc vs Rohit Sharma

1. Mitchell Starc vs Rohit Sharma

This will be Rohit's first international assignment of 2020 after an immensely successful 2019, a year in which he uprooted and set several records. He would like to begin the New Year too with a bang but the biggest obstacle will be Mitchell Starc. Rohit has this weak point against left-arm pacers, especially to the ball that comes in. Starc is quite good at that and he can bowl at speed in excess of 150 kmph. Rohit vs Starc will be a fine battle and could be a potential series-turner especially considering the Mumbai man has scored 2037 runs from 37 matches at 61.72 against the men from Down Under in ODIs.

2. Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli

2. Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli

This could be one explosive battle at any stage of the match. Kohli is on top of his abilities and so is Cummins. Kohli has a wonderful record in ODIs against Australia, having scored 1727 runs from 35 innings at 53.96. It is imperative for the Australians to stop Kohli from making big runs and Cummins in current form can be a good choice for the job.

3. Jasprit Bumrah vs David Warner

3. Jasprit Bumrah vs David Warner

Warner can amass runs at the top like a flash flood. The left-handed Aussie opener knows the Indian conditions like the back of his hand thanks to his long stint in the IPL with various teams. Warner has not scorched the field like Steve Smith since his return to the side last year but showed enough indications that he is near his best. Warner would be eager to stamp his dominance early on and the responsibility to muzzle him will largely be on Bumrah, who made a rather quite return to top-flight cricket in the T20I series against Lanka. It will be a crucial duel.

4. Smith vs Indian bowlers

4. Smith vs Indian bowlers

Marnus Labuschagne might have hogged all the limelight of late courtesy his purple patch in the Ashes and at home against Pakistan and New Zealand. But Smith remains the engine room of Aussie batting. Around him, the visitors will be looking to build the innings and overall, Smith has managed to score 678 runs from 15 matches against India at 52.15. But in India, he has 170 runs from 6 matches at 28.33. It will be an interesting battle between them, especially the one between wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Smith.

More INDIA VS AUSTRALIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v AUS: 1st ODI: Preview, Dream11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue