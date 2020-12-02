India vs Australia: Kohli fastest to reach 12k, breaks Tendulkar’s record

The Indian batting run machine achieved the feat during the third ODI against Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Coming into the match, Kohli was just 23 short of the 12k mark and he reached the milestone with consummate ease.

The 32-year-old, playing his 251st ODI, touched 12k in his 242nd innings while Tendulkar took 300 innings (309th ODI) to reach the milestone.

Overall, Kohli is the sixth player to reach 12k club joining Australia's Ricky Ponting (314th innings), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (336) and his compatriots Sanath Jayasuriya (379) and Mahela Jayawardene (399).

He was eventually dismissed for a 78-ball 63.

Kohli, who completed 12 years in international cricket recently has a fantastic record in Australia, having scored eight ODI hundreds and seven in Test matches.

Of late, he has been going through a lean patch though, not having scored a three-figure mark in 12 innings in limited overs internationals as he ended the year without a ODI hundred for the first time since 2009.

Having lost the toss in the opening two matches, the spin of the coin favoured India this time as Kohli took first use of the wicket.

With Australia having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India made four changes from the playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster T Natarajan was handed a debut with the Salem-born player becoming the 232nd player to earn an ODI cap for India.

Though the ODI series and done and dusted, there is still plenty of stake in the third ODI being held at Australia's capital city.

Canberra will also host the first two matches of the T20 series which begins on Friday (December 6).

The two teams will then square off for a four-match Test series which begins with the day/night pink ball game at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Kohli will return home after the Adeliade Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as the first family of Indian cricket are awaiting the birth of their child in early January.