India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Toss report and playing XI details

As for the team news, there are plenty of changes for both teams and there are ODI debuts. IPL yorker specialist T Natarajan gets his first cap and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green also gets his first ODI cap.

India have made four changes to their side from the last match with Shubman Gill, Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Kohli wins toss and elects to bat first in Canberra

Meanwhile, Australia have made three changes with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and David Warner being replaced by Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar. While Warner and Cummins were ruled out early, Starc misses the match with a back and rib niggle.

Here are the playing Xis for India vs Australia, 3rd ODI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan