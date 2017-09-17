India Vs Australia: MS Dhoni completes 100 fifties in international cricket

Chennai, Sep 17: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni touched another milestone in his career as he reached the coveted landmark of 100 international half-centuries across all formats with an innings of 79 against Australia in the first ODI, here on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Dhoni is now the 13th cricketer in the history of international cricket to complete a ton of 50's.

Among Indians, he is fourth after Sachin Tendulkar (164), Rahul Dravid (146) and Sourav Ganguly (107).

It was Dhoni's 66th ODI half-century in his 302nd One-dayer, apart from 33 that he got in 90 Tests and the one in 78 T20 Internationals.

Dhoni now has 9,737 runs in ODIs and requires 263 more runs to complete the 10,000-run milestone in the 50-over format.

The Ranchi-lad has also completed 4000 ODI runs at home and became only second Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni is also the second wicket-keeper batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to touch the milestone.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni, who came into bat after India lost four wickets for 64, played with caution and constructed his innings patiently. Playing at his second home ground i.e. Chennai, the Ranchi stumper slammed his 66th ODI fifty.

#MSD does it again! Congratulations Mahendra Singh Dhoni on your 100th half-century! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rKOlt6NgCs — Rhiti Sports (@RhitiSports) September 17, 2017

Yet another 100 for @msdhoni! This time in front of the stumps! Congratulations on a century of 50s Mahi 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2yPf1wUnW7 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2017

Without a boundary for 65 balls , he reached 40 and finishes with 79 of 88.Amazing calmness and a 100th international half century @msdhoni — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 17, 2017

Congratulations @msdhoni on your 100th International half century and aptly it happens in Chennai.#INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2017