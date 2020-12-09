India vs Australia: Natarajan thanks teammates for constant support and encouragement

Following his excellent outing in IPL 2020 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Natarajan earned a call-up to the national team for the T20 series and later on he was added in the ODI squad as a back-up to pacer Navdeep Saini, who had a back spasm issue.

The Tamil Nadu pacer made his fifty-over debut in the third ODI, in which India began their winning streak and he ended with figures of 2 for 70 in 10 overs. Two days later, Natarajan made his international T20 debut and went on to play a crucial role with the ball as India claimed the series 2-1.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli already has plans for 'humble and hard working' T Natarajan

After the third T20, Natarajan took to social media to express his gratitude to his teammates and fans who have supported and encouraged him throughout his dream come true moment of playing for the Indian cricket team.

"The last few months have been surreal. My maiden outing with #TeamIndia and we won the T20I series. A dream come true moment made special by the champion bunch. I thank my teammates for their constant support and encouragement. Thank you everyone for your love & support," Natarajan posted on Twitter.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the T20I series, while Mohammad Shami also did not play the last two games. But, Natarajan did not disappoint his skipper Virat Kohli and led the charge in the T20I series.

"Natarajan special mention for him as in absence of Bumrah and Shami. He is been the guy who has stood up and really delivered under pressure. And it's an outstanding fact that he playing his first game at the international level," Kohli said during a virtual press conference.

You were outstanding, deserve Man of the Series: Hardik to Natarajan

India skipper Kohli feels if Natarajan keeps on bowling consistently as he bowled in the white-ball fixtures against Australia, he can be a great asset for the side during next year's T20 World Cup.

"He looks very composed and is a very hard-working guy and very humble too. I wish him all the best and a left-arm bowler is always an asset on the field and if he can be consistent it will be a great thing for us heading into the World Cup next year," Kohli added.