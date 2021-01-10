Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia: Paine fined for showing dissent to umpire

By Pti

Dubai, Jan 10: Australia captain Tim Paine was on Sunday fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision on day three of the third Test against India in Sydney.

Paine was found to have breached "Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel''.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of India's first innings on Saturday when Paine criticized the umpire’s decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.

Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

There was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: JAM 1 - 1 KER
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 10, 2021, 20:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More